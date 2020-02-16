It took Israel Folau just six minutes to make his presence more than felt in his debut match for the Catalans in the English Super League.

Playing against Castleford in Perpignan, Folau struck when he collected a high kick from Josh Drinkwater to touch down and fellow Australian James Maloney’s conversion made it 12-0 in the early minutes.

The solid start followed on throughout the match, with Folau’s Dragons going on to take victory 36 to 18.

It was a proud return to the ground for Folau, who was last year banned by Rugby Australia for his controversial views on homophobia that he has openly shared on social media.

But it wasn’t without controversy.

A protestor wore a rainbow flag draped across her shoulders to the match, but was reportedly asked to take it off.

Alison Grey was told to take it off twice by security guards, for two different reasons – firstly, that it was a safety issue. The second time, she was told it was against club policy, Fox News says.

Her brother captured one of the exchanges and posted it to Twitter.

The Dragons have been widely criticised for signing Folau. It’s even possible the French side could find itself in legal hot water over their infamous recruit.

Last week, Hull Kingston Rovers – a Dragons Super League competitor – put the Perpignan club ‘on notice’.

“I reserve my position to take proceedings v Catalans Dragons,” the BBC quoted Rovers owner and chairman Neil Hudgell as saying.

In an email, Mr Hudgell suggested action could be taken if a title sponsor withdrew, external investment was not secured or “quantifiable reputational damage is caused to the brand of Super League and its members”.

Dragons coach Steve McNamara has consistently stood by 30-year-old Folau, a line he followed in the post-match press conference.

Catalans Dragons coach says Israel Folau proved his place in the side tonight. Re. his homophobic posts “You know the headline, you don’t know the person” @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/LusjG4Ml2O — Sophie Walsh (@sophie_walsh9) February 15, 2020

“As an individual, I stand by the club statement that Bernard issued on the signing of Israel,” McNamara has said previously.

“We investigated a fair few players, Israel’s name was on that list and, having spent a lot of time speaking to him and understanding him a lot more and getting reassurances.

“We made a decision as a club that we would support Israel and give him another opportunity in our game.”

Rugby Australia sacked Folau in April last year for one Instagram post in particular. In August, Folau announced he was going to sue the organisation for $14 million in compensation.

The two parties reached a confidential settlement in early December, and Rugby Australia was forced to apologise to the player.

Folau hasn’t posted to Twitter or Instagram for 200 days.

