Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid and Italy’s Juventus are the best-paid teams in world sports, according to a global sports salaries survey.

The 10th edition of the survey conducted by website sportingintelligence.com found Barcelona top the list with an average basic salary of a first-team player of $12.8 million – swelled by the basic wage of Lionel Messi, which exceeds $65 million a season.

Real Madrid retain second place with an average of $11.6m.

Juventus, ninth on the list last year, are up to third with $10.5m.

The other soccer teams in the top 20 are PSG at No.12 and Manchester City at No.13.

The figures used in the survey represent basic annual pay and do not include signing-on bonuses, performance bonuses and other extras.

Teams from the NBA fill the remaining seven spots in the top 10 and take 15 of the top 20 places.

In 2017 the top three teams in the survey were the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, while in 2018 three NBA teams broke the average pay ceiling of $10 million per player.

This year, Portland Trail Blazers are in fourth place at $10.4m, Golden State fifth at $10.28m and Oklahoma have fallen to sixth at $9.83m.

Among teams ranked 21 to 30 this year, nine are from the NBA, joined by soccer’s Bayern Munich at No.22.

Juventus were ranked No.32 in 2017 but leapt to 10th place last year with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and other high-priced players.

