Sport Surfing: Tyler Wright’s stunning return after long illness
Updated:

Surfing: Tyler Wright’s stunning return after long illness

Australia's Tyler Wright is back in action after illness and winning. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Two-time world champion Tyler Wright has made a stunning comeback to competitive surfing at the Maui Pro, eliminating title contender Lakey Peterson to reach the quarter-finals.

Australian Wright, who is back in action after a 17-month absence through illness, won 12.67 to 11.60 at the season-ending event to end American Peterson’s world championship hopes.

Wright was the second Australian into the final eight at Honolua Bay after Sally Fitzgibbons became the first to advance from the round of 16 when she defeated New Zealand’s Paige Hareb in a dominant performance.

The last time Wright competed in Hawaii’s Maui Pro was in 2017, when she claimed her second world title, but it has been a tough slog since then.

She was initially diagnosed with Influenza A when she fell ill and was hospitalised in South Africa before last year’s J-Bay Open in July.

However, complications continued to plague her and frustrate her efforts to get back on tour.

“It messed up my brain and my body,” Wright told worldsurfleague.com in the lead-up to the Maui Pro.

But on Sunday the 25-year-old took another huge step in her long recovery process which she hopes will allow her to contest the world championship tour again next year.

 

Trending Now

Penicillin allergies may fade after five years: Study
Breast cancer: Out-of-pocket costs for private patients double that of public patients
foreign words festive
’Tis the season for regrets. Here’s how to avoid them
PM drags ‘witness’ Attorney-General Christian Porter into ‘doctored documents’ scandal
Concerns Ebola epidemic will spread across borders as aid workers flee
Anthony ‘The Man’ Mundine hangs up the gloves – and this time he says he means it