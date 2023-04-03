Explore the rich culture that lies at the Red Centre of our nation

It’s a striking landscape that symbolises Australia to the rest of the world, as well as a centre of Indigenous culture, yet so many well-travelled Australians see the Red Centre as too big and too far to visit.

But with just a $1 deposit, Intrepid can unlock the secrets (and take care of the logistics), on a small group trip to a destination that should be on every Aussie’s bucket list.

Intrepid’s three and four-day tours of Uluru, Kata Tjuta and Kings Canyon are carefully curated and thoughtfully designed to provide guests with an authentic and enriching experience of both the stunning scenery and the Indigenous heritage and stories that are so synonymous with this region.

Both the Uluru and Kings Canyon Express (three days), and the Uluru and Kings Canyon Adventure (four days) trips begin and end in Alice Springs, with day one starting bright and early for the 4.5-hour drive to Kings Canyon in Watarrka National Park.

Here guests will enjoy the Karrke Aboriginal Cultural Experience incorporating bush tucker, bush medicine and an exploration of the meanings and symbols behind traditional dot paintings.

The evening is spent enjoying the sunset on Carmichael Crag before a night under the stars at Intrepid’s private bush camp, complete with stretcher beds.

The morning is for exploring Kings Canyon with a rim walk. The strenuous climb to the top of the canyon takes in soaring cliffs and magical rock formations before a descent through the Lost City, a series of natural sandstone domes that look like the remains of an ancient civilisation. (The group leader will suggest shorter options for those who prefer).

Then it’s through the Garden of Eden, a green oasis in the arid landscape. After lunch at Curtin Springs it’s on to Kata Tjuta (once known as the Olgas) for a walk through this unique rock formation, then a sunset viewing of one of the most famous sights in the world, that of Uluru.

Those on the four-day Uluru and Kings Canyon Adventure will spend two nights at Kings Canyon before heading to Kata Tjuta.

The final night is spent at another Intrepid private campsite before a heat-beating early morning walk to the base of Uluru with a guide explaining the creation stories and cultural significance of this incredible sandstone monolith.

Then it’s back to Alice Springs where guests can choose to stay on and explore the town’s galleries, desert nature park and famous McDonnell Ranges with its waterholes and gorges.

An even longer exploration of the Red Centre is available with Intrepid’s six-day Red Centre and Uluru Explorer. This trip begins at Uluru with a welcome barbecue dinner under the stars before three days exploring Uluru, Kata Tjuta and Kings Canyon, Alice Springs, then a day touring the West McDonnell Ranges, with swimming and exploring stops at Ellery Creek Big Hole and Ormiston Gorge.

With a maximum of 16 participants, private mini-bus transport, an experienced and well-informed group leader and lots of opportunities to meet and socialise with your fellow travellers, Intrepid’s Red Centre tours are a no-stress option for those who want to get off the beaten track, spend more time learning about first nations culture and explore the true outback wonder of Australia.

A $1 deposit secures your spot on a trip, with the remaining payment required 56 days prior to departure. Intrepid’s $1 deposit is on now and ends 1st May, 2023 – so go on, book it in for a buck!