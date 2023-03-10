Five steps to finding the right job for you 

Not many would say they are working in their dream jobs. Whether it’s a poor salary, underwhelming company culture or long hours – their current role just isn’t cutting it.

Among Australians looking for a new job, 41 per cent say they are not getting paid enough, 34 per cent are looking for a new challenge, 21 per cent want a fresh start and 20 per cent are uninspired by the work.

Further SEEK data shows almost two in five job candidates have a dream job in mind, but only one in five is living that dream.

With unemployment still low and job ads high, now is the right time for jobseekers to make a move.

Here are five steps to help find your dream job.

1. Identify your goals

Start by ensuring you know exactly what you’re looking for in a new role, advised Sabina Read, SEEK’s resident psychologist.

“We have clarity about what we are moving away from – it might be the culture, the salary or the commute – and yes those things are important, but when we are in the process of considering change, we need to know what we want,” she said.

To help define your dream job, Read recommends writing down a wish list of requirements and ranking the top three.

2. Don’t ride the emotional rollercoaster

Job hunting can be a heady time and it’s common to feel motivated to take offers based on feelings of flattery, excitement or the thrill of doing something new. But it’s important to think beyond these initial feelings, said Read.

“Yes, sometimes the adrenaline high of ‘yes, I nailed it’ may hold more weight than the job itself because it’s more about feeling needed, empowered and successful,” she said.

“So if those drivers take over a natural healthy alignment in a job, you might find yourself landing role after role that seems great initially and the same challenges arise once the gloss wears off.”

3. Know what you’re worth and want to get paid

There are multiple factors that can impact how much you should ask for, including how long you’ve worked in the industry, your qualifications, your achievements, the demand for your skills and industry trends. Find out more with online tools.

In addition to salary, there are other worthy features to look out for.

“Flexibility is particularly important. A lot of people will move if there’s flexible options available,” said Jude Mahony, global resourcing strategist.

“It’s also ‘Who am I working for?’, ‘What’s the leadership like?’, ‘Do they have a good reputation, do they have a good value set?’.”

4. Do your homework

Use online resources to form a fuller picture of a company. Reviews by employees can shed light on everything from company culture to perks and benefits.

“Have a look at the reviews of organisations online before you decide if you actually want to make a move,” said Mahony.

Reaching out to your network may also help you understand how a company works and where you will fit in.

5. Understand your strengths

Before you begin your search, identify what your strengths are. Make a list of these and cross check with prospective job descriptions.

The right job for you should give you the chance to not only flex these strengths, but enhance them.

