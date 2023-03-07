The trip of a lifetime

This year is the year to travel for many Australians. Keen to seize the opportunity to take to the skies, roads and rails, these travellers will head to international destinations far and wide.

According to a survey by Finder, 14 per cent Australians have vowed to travel overseas as part of their New Year’s resolutions.

Post-pandemic travellers have had more than two years to save their holiday funds, so luxury travel is expected to be popular this year. It means trips can be planned in a variety of styles, from intimate expedition cruises, small group travel tours or bespoke itineraries.

Any of these travel modes can be selected with Abercrombie & Kent, an international tour operator with more than six decades of experience.

The company designs itineraries for all travellers – from romantic escapes to off-the-beaten-track adventures. Think cruising the waters of the Nile, stopping in Luxor and Cairo to tour the ancient pyramids; venturing through the conversation parks of Botswana to spot lions and elephants; searching the glaciers of the Arctic for polar bears.

Expedition cruises can be taken aboard luxury ships, private yachts or canal barges to tour the coastlines and waterways of Europe, the Middle East, Scandinavia and even the Galapagos Islands.

Small group journeys are a great way to go on a shared adventure with other travellers. These journeys provide a balance of group discovery and solo time. Groups are set at a maximum of 18 so their exclusivity gives travellers the freedom to access attractions without the crowds.

These tours include explorations of the colourful streets of Havana, Cuba, the fjords of Norway and Iceland, and the deserts of Saudi Arabia.

Tailor-made journeys are exactly that – trips designed around your timeline, your budget and of course, your travel wish list. It means seeing destinations in the style you choose as part of a custom-designed itinerary.

It could be solo travel, couples or family groups to anywhere from Australia’s Top End to the historic streets of Rome, Italy, the savannahs of Africa to the rainforest of Peru.

So if travel is on your agenda this year, the options are endless.

Abercrombie & Kent operates luxury small group journeys to more than 30 countries, and also offers Luxury Expedition Cruise and Tailor-Made journeys across all seven continents.

Call 1300 851 800, visit www.abercrombiekent.com.au or contact your travel agent to start planning your journey today.