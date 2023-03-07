The best way to experience a culture is by tasting it

Food and wine have been bringing people together for centuries and today it continues to unite people of all nationalities.

The experience of trying new food and wine is one of the best ways to experience a destination and to really immerse yourself into a local culture.

Whether it’s the pinot noirs of France, the pastas of Italy or the bratwursts of Germany, breaking bread with locals is a delicious way for travellers to create lasting memories.

With cruise company Viking there are many ways for travellers to discover the cuisines of Europe.

Viking’s ocean and river voyages take in more than just the sights and sounds of the cities by focusing on the tastes of each region.

“There is an undeniable link between food and travel, and it is such an integral part of experiencing the world’s cultures,” said Michelle Black, Viking managing director Australia and New Zealand.

“From sipping wine in a centuries-old vineyard, sampling traditional cuisine at a local market, or indulging in an elaborate fine dining experience, the simple notion of eating or drinking can transport you back to a moment in time anywhere in the world.”

From Amsterdam to Budapest, Prague to Paris – the culinary adventure starts as soon as travellers set foot on a Viking ship and continues in the ports and cities visited along the way.

A team of chefs is onboard each ship to create regional dishes with fresh ingredients from local markets and suppliers at ports of call.

The Kitchen Table is a must for foodies. In this onboard and onshore interactive experience, the ships executive chef teaches travellers how to prepare traditional dishes and best of all, enjoy eating it afterwards..

“It is an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind opportunity to shop, cook and eat with the masters,” said Black.

“These excursions are offered all over the world on Viking’s ocean ships, from Bergen, to Dubrovnik, Montevideo and Bangkok, these are incredibly popular and the dinners often end up going late into the night.”

There’s also a raft of gastronomic experiences to choose from throughout Europe.

In Tuscany travellers can learn how to make pasta dough and sauce from local ingredients in a medieval castle. In Paris, visit a cooking school for a croissant baking master class with a local chef.

In the town of Geisenheim, just outside Frankfurt, tour a historic vineyard that has been growing Rieslings for centuries.

Find out by about exploring Europe with your tastebuds with Viking.