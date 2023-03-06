Falls Creek has winter adventure stitched up

With summer behind us, Australians start turning their attention to the coming snow season and their next winter holiday.

The country’s best ski fields are gearing up for a busy holiday period and Falls Creek in Victoria is no exception.

Falls Creek Alpine Resort has a variety of activities for people of all ages and abilities, and foodies will be impressed with the array of dining options.

The winter program has activities galore, beginning with Twilight Tuesdays. Held at the Village Bowl from 3:30pm to 5:30pm throughout July and August, Twilight Tuesday is ideal for kids and families with music, fire pits and marshmallows to roast, plus Pete the Snow Dragon always pops by.

On Thursdays there’s more winter fun with the Fireworks Fiesta. Watch the sky light up with colour bursting over the mountains from 7pm throughout July and August.

And those with an appetite for adventure are spoiled for choice.

Take a scenic helicopter ride around Falls Creek to see a bird’s eye view of the snow-capped mountains of Mt McKay and Mt Feathertop.

For a closer look at the landscape, there’s the snowmobile tours. You can drive the snowmobile yourself or tag along with a driver. Either way, you’ll zip through the back-country areas of Falls Creek checking out the views of Mt McKay, The Summit, Frying Pan Spur and Ruined Castle.

Explore the back country on skis with a Falls Creek guide. With a wealth of local knowledge, a guide can safely show you more than you would see on your own. Tours range from a single day to four nights with catering options.

If you’ve never thought of practising pilates at the snow, let alone tried it, give it a go with Wild Guides. Sunrise pilates is among the range of nature-based experiences offered by Wild Guides. There’s also e-biking, hiking, ski touring and camping.

Wild Guides is all about adventure-meets-luxury so you’ll be hiking up a mountain during the day and sipping on champagne in a spa that evening. Tours are available in three and four day packages.

It’s hard to beat the après ski options at Falls Creek Alpine Resort, which are sure to keep couples, friends and families choosing a new venue each afternoon or evening.

Warm up near an open fireplace, listen to acoustic live music at Astra Bar and Restaurant or Feathertop Lodge, or enjoy a cocktail at Apartment 3.

Dining is equally as diverse. There’s fine dining at Summit Ridge or Astra Bar and Restaurant, Asian cuisine at Bob Sugar, a new ramen house at Kasa Bar and contemporary pub meals at the Frying Pan Inn or Falls Creek Hotel.

Of course, the skiing experience is the main attraction at Falls. At an altitude of 1500m and above, the village is ski-in, ski-out. Oversnow shuttles transport you around the village when you’re not skiing and are a treat for the kids who love getting a ride in the snowcats.

Plan your winter getaway to Falls Creek.