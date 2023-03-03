Tailor-made travel

A ‘choose your own adventure’ experience is when you make the decisions, not someone else. This way you’re most likely to tick off all the destinations and sights you’ve been longing to see.
Travellers can book a holiday without compromising on their travel style and budget with Abercrombie & Kent. The travel company has been offering customised itineraries with a focus on luxury for more than 60 years.
From safaris to city explorations, travellers can choose their destination, their accommodation and transportation.
Most choose to explore by day – think museums, ancient ruins, quaint villages – and unwind at night with some fine dining.
With added expertise and input from the travel experts at Abercrombie & Kent, it’s the ultimate ‘me trip’.
Tailor-made journeys have the benefit of private guides, vehicles and drivers throughout.
Before setting off, journeys are carefully scrutinised to ensure the logistics and timeline all work out.
Some suggested itineraries include:
Africa
The eight-day African Waterways journey is an exploration of the Okavango Delta and the Chobe National Park, where there is an abundance of animals including elephants, buffaloes, hippos, lions and leopards.
Japan
Take in tea ceremonies, Samurai and time-honoured geisha traditions on the 12-day Essential Japan journey, which starts at Tokyo and travels through Kyoto, Osaka and Hiroshima.
Italy
Beginning in beautiful Palermo, the 10-day Splendours of Sicily will see you revelling in the rich history, art and cuisine of this famous Italian island.
India
Explore the royal history of Delhi with the nine-day Splendours of Rajasthan tour, which takes in the Taj Mahal at sunset and sunrise along with a rickshaw ride through the colourful bazaars of Old Delhi.
Abercrombie & Kent operates luxury small group journeys to more than 30 countries, and also offers Luxury Expedition Cruise and Tailor-Made journeys across all seven continents.
Call 1300 851 800, visit www.abercrombiekent.com.au or contact your travel agent to start planning your journey today.