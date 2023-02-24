Townsville: The Australian region where the sun shines 300 days a year

If only there was somewhere for the sun lovers of Australia to escape winter. Well, Townsville North Queensland is just the place.

The sun shines in the tropical region for 300 days a year and the average temperature is a comfortable 28 degrees.

Even in June and July, the coldest months of the year, temperatures only dip to a low of 14-15 degrees with a maximum of 24, and even then the Winter’s only seem to last a week. Those in southern states could only wish for such a mild winter.

The sunny scenery of Townsville North Queensland is one of Australia’s best kept secrets with an abundance of unspoilt treasures.

From the tropical paradises of Magnetic Island and Hinchinbrook Island, to the urban vibrancy of Townsville, the region is an idyllic place to escape discover the unexpected, and relish in the divine sunshine.

The gateway to the central section of the Great Barrier Reef, and this natural Icon’s official headquarters, this slice of North Queensland is home to rugged bushland landscapes and lush World-Heritage rainforests.

Lounge by luxurious pools and graze at hatted restaurants or plunge into coral wonderlands, an underwater museum and bathe in waterfalls and natural infinity pools.

Foodies will enjoy Townsville’s dynamic restaurant scene, including the hatted restaurants; JAM, A Touch of Salt and Bridgewater Restaurant and Botaniq Bar.

There’s also the fresh produce to sample, including the exotic achacha – a tropical fruit native to South America. With a sweet and slightly sour tang, the fruit is grown at the largest commercial plantation in the Burdekin.

The region is also home to the sugar cane capital of Australia, and local producers grow and catch everything from sweet potatoes to rambutans, pumpkins to mangoes, wild prawns to capsicums.

Arts and culture thrives in the region with a vast array of galleries, theatres and street art. DanceNorth, one of Australia’s leading performing arts companies, is based in Townsville.

The company tours the country and the globe with its acclaimed dance productions. From arts to sport, the region’s newly opened Stadium is also host to all major sporting codes, bringing the best of sport to the North.

Local artists showcase their works at the Perc Tucker Regional Gallery, Umbrella Studio, Civic Theatre and Pinnacles Gallery; or meander the streets of Townsville to marvel at international standard street art on heritage-era buildings.

Those who enjoy the retro way to catch a flick can go to the drive-in cinemas at Charters Towers or Burdekin.

North Queensland’s islands are well worth the visit. There’s a 20-minute ferry service to Magnetic Island, while islands in the Palm Island (including Orpheus and Pelorus) group can be accessed with Nautilus Aviation or Sealink Queensland, while Hinchinbrook Island is accessible by booking a tour, or recreational vessel (permits apply).

Townsville is a two-hour flight from Brisbane, two hours and 40 minutes from Sydney and three hours from Melbourne. Once there, visitors can hire a car, use the public bus service, jump on an e-scooter in Townsville and Magnetic Island.

The region’s diversity is their distinction. Home of untouched and untamed landscapes, people and places of significance – Townsville North Queensland is a region you can explore deeper without going further.

Up for unexpected – https://www.townsvillenorthqueensland.com.au/