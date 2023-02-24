Once you taste the sweet leg meat of a king crab, chances are you’ll be savouring the experience for a lifetime.

This rare meal isn’t something you’ll find in the supermarket aisles, but rather a dish that’s served with a side of adventure.

The king crab, or trollkrabbe as it’s known in Norway, is a tasty luxury that provides an all-you-can-eat feast. Some of these crabs can measure 182cm between each claw and weigh almost 10kg, although the standard ones are a more manageable weight of between 2 and 7kg.

The King Crab Safari is one of the excursions offered in Norway on Viking’s 15-day Into the Midnight Sun cruise.

Seafood lovers board a boat to catch their very own king crab in the waters of Sarnesfjorden, Norway. Back on shore the crabs are prepared in a traditional tent of the Sami people, the indigenous populations of what was once called Lapland.

Trying new foods is a rite of passage when it comes to travel. Exotic eating has long been one of many ways to let your tastebuds share in the exploration.

Visitors to Alaska can also partake in a crab feast as part of Viking’s 11-day Alaska and the Inside Passage cruise through the US and Canada.

Again, this meal is part of a deliciously rare experience.

Travellers set out on a floatplane and for 20 minutes soar over incredible Alaskan scenery including fjords, waterfalls and lakes. There’s even the chance to spot native wildlife on the landscape below such as black bears, bald eagles and, if you’re lucky, whales.

At a local lodge, travellers will enjoy the succulent taste of Dungeness crab, a species native to the west coast of North America.

And the seafood dining doesn’t end there.

In a day’s excursion to Clover Pass Resort there’s local fare to try at Silverking Lodge on the shores of Ketchikan, which is known for its salmon and halibut.

Freshly caught fish is on the menu on a day’s outing on the waters of the Inside Passage, which winds through the islands of the North American Fjordland. The day’s catch, along with fish broth, seasoned potatoes, sourdough rolls and dessert, is cooked at a local camp site.

Foodies will also enjoy the Kitchen Table – an interactive culinary excursion onboard Viking’s ships.

This culinary workshop lets guests go behind the scenes of fine dining and learn from the ship’s chefs. As they accompany chefs to markets and local producers at ports in major cities and villages, they learn how to choose the choicest ingredients and prepare five-star meals.

Culinary travel can make your holiday a more culturally enriching experience.

Find out more about Viking’s cruises, onshore experiences and onboard services.