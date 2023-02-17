The RMH Home Lottery: Live mortgage free in Brighton East

Did you ever think supporting a charity organisation doubles as a chance to win big in prizes? A ticket in The Royal Melbourne Hospital Home Lottery could do exactly that.

The Royal Melbourne Hospital Home Lottery is back with a stunning $5M Grand Prize located in Brighton East. In close proximity to Brighton Beach and the popular Hampton Street café and dining scene, it’s in a prime position.

Set on a large 715m2 block, this custom built Mazzei home has been crafted in collaboration with Webster Architecture and Nathan Burkett Landscape Architecture.

Featuring four-bedrooms, a villa-style pool surrounding the main living areas and an alfresco dining setting, this home will have you living bayside in absolute luxury. It also comes fully furnished including high-end appliances and $100,000 gold.

Or if you love where you live and don’t want to move in, you can cash in and sell the home.

It’s not just the Grand Prize that’s life-changing, the lottery has many more draws to enter with a total of $8.2 million in prizes to be won.

Seven winners will pocket $50,000 gold each, four winners will drive away in a brand new Lexus ES300h Luxury, and there’s a 2023 Audi RS e-tron GT or $300,000 gold up for grabs.

A ticket in The Royal Melbourne Hospital Home Lottery is your ticket to a better future for you and all Victorians. You can stand proud knowing you’re supporting one of Australia’s best hospitals to advance healthcare for everyone, every day.

Enter the draw early!