With 2156 wineries, Australia is home to a healthy population of wine lovers.

From the cool-climate wines of Tasmania to the coastal grapes grown in Margaret River, Australians are spoiled for choice.

Thankfully, wine and travel go hand in hand.

Visiting new and unique vineyards is a fabulous, not to mention flavoursome, way to see the world.

Oenophiles looking for a different drop need only head to the US where they will find Grapevine, Texas.

Named after, you guessed it, the city’s vineyards and wineries, Grapevine is a historic town full of restored 1800s buildings as well as contemporary museums, shops, galleries and wine tasting rooms.

Grapevine is a 30-minute drive from both Fort Worth and Dallas, and just a seven-kilometre train ride from Dallas Fort Worth Airport, making it a convenient place to stop over for a few days or even a week.

Texas is the fifth largest wine-producing state in the US, with its success owing to the sunny, dry climate.

Those who want to see the Grapevine wines at their best should visit in September when the city hosts GrapeFest.

The four-day event, on September 14 to 17, is the largest wine festival in the south-west of the US.

Of course there’s plenty of wine for your palette to enjoy, but also lots of fun to be had with events including the GrapeStomp and the Champagne Cork Shoot-Off.

GrapeFest doesn’t leave anyone out with a dedicated Kid Zone as well as carnival games and rides.

Grapevine’s other main festival is Main Street Fest – a three-day celebration of craft brews held between May 19 and 21.

The family-friendly event is a feast for the senses with live music and entertainment on three stages, street performers, a carnival and a craft brew garden.

If you happen to be in the US in December, Grapevine is known as the Christmas capital of Texas. There’s a series of events the town hosts to excite the kids, big and little.

Among them is Parade of Lights with more than 100 floats, the Merry and Bright Christmas Drone Show when a fleet of 160 drones light up the night sky, and the Carol of Lights show when Grapevine’s downtown becomes illuminated.

Outside of these festival dates, Grapevine has a lot on the calendar. There’s an urban wine trail to explore, trails for biking and hiking as well as cruises and water sports on Lake Grapevine.

Kids will enjoy the SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, LEGOLAND Discovery Center and the Peppa Pig World of Play indoor play park.

So instead of spending hours biding your time in an airport, consider stopping over in Grapevine for the wine, craft brews and festivals.

Direct flights now operate between Sydney and Melbourne to Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) Airport.

