Travel to learn, understand and satisfy your curiosity

A long-awaited journey is usually the result of hard work, saving and preparation. Such anticipated travel is the subject of excited conversations with friends and family, and quite often the focus of a calendar countdown.

Such a getaway is worthy of a deep-dive into the destination. For what is sure to be the trip of a lifetime, many travellers will choose to learn all they can about where they are headed.

Armed with an innate sense of curiosity, they set out to truly immerse themselves in the experience.

It’s the kind of journey Viking specialises in and because of this, it has a wealth of resources to enrich each cruise it offers.

On its ocean voyages, travellers can enjoy lectures from experts in their field and will be accompanied by a resident historian who can open the door to the intriguing events of the past.

Vikings resident historians and guest lecturers come from different walks of life – from expert lecturers, trustees of archaeological and historical societies, leading consultants and museum curators.

This variety of experience gives Viking travellers a wealth of knowledge they can enjoy on every leg of their journey.

On its river journeys, travellers will be treated to guest lectures by an equally impressive line-up of experts – from authors to archaeologists, former diplomats to news correspondents – as they shed light on the art, music and architecture of the destination.

These experts bring a genuine connection to a destination, said Michelle Black, Viking managing director Australia New Zealand.

“Our guest lecturers are experts in their field – retired astronauts, archaeologists, scientists, or historians,” she said.

“They have a wealth of knowledge and provide a fascinating insight into their areas of expertise.

“While on shore our local guides are passionate about their unique region. They take you closer to the art, heritage, traditions, architecture and people that define their region.”

Onboard a Viking ship, travellers are privy to tastings of vintage wines, restaurant menus inspired by local cuisine and a vast selection of fascinating books, carefully curated in partnership with London’s prestigious bookshop Heywood Hill.

When the ship docks, Viking travellers have access to some of the world’s most treasured sites. These include the Vatican in Rome, private tours of the Prince’s Palace of Monaco and private collection viewings at the Munch Museum in Oslo.

The museum is named after Norway’s famous expressionist painter Edvard Munch, whose best known work is The Scream.

More of his works can be seen aboard the Viking ships thanks to an exclusive partnership with the Munch Museum. The company holds the largest private collection of Munch’s art with 28 original pieces on display across their fleet of ocean ships.

Viking also has the digital rights to the entire Munch catalogue, allowing travellers to enjoy his work with daily digital presentations.

Complementing this collection is the extensive Nordic art collection on board Viking’s ships. Each Viking ship has a unique, carefully selected range of artworks produced by a diverse collection of established and up-and-coming Norwegian artists, from oil paintings and photographs to sculptures and tapestries.

Their ocean vessels are veritable floating museums of Nordic art and just another way they provide a window into learning and rewarding your curiosities.

To take a thinking person’s cruise, find out more at Viking.