How the definition of good health differs from country to country

Who’s healthier? Those who get enough sleep or those who eat fruit and vegetables regularly? People who feel happy or people who get enough sleep?

Opinions are split on today’s definition of healthy with a new survey revealing a real divide in how people view health and well-being.

An international poll of 8000 people from Australia, Brazil, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A total of 74 per cent of Australians reporting feeling healthy, just below the 78 per cent global average. In Spain it was 91 per cent, followed by 86 per cent in Brazil, 76 per cent in the UK, 74 per cent in New Zealand and 73 per cent in South Korea.

Commissioned by Noom and conducted by OnePoll, the study found that for many people, being healthy is not just about how they feel physically.

While 31 per cent described being healthy as being physically fit and exercising regularly, nearly just as many said it was being emotionally happy (30 per cent) and another 30 per cent said it was about getting adequate sleep on a regular basis.

Australian respondents said their top definition of health was eating plenty of fruits and vegetables (36 per cent), while in South Korea health it’s all about being stress-free (48 per cent). Most New Zealanders said being healthy was defined by sleeping well (34 per cent) and in the US, their definition of health is exercising regularly (32 per cent).

However, a clear majority of respondents want more government health support with 34 per cent reporting a need for interventions to improve mental health and 24 per cent said medications need to be more affordable.

Responses to questions about life’s struggles shined a light on the breadth of issues facing people the world over.

Managing stress is a priority for most and for 48 per cent, physical health challenges are the main source of pressure. The economy was the second top stressor, followed by finances, jobs and personal responsibilities.

One thing global respondents largely agree on is health solutions must address physical and mental wellness in tandem rather than in isolation.

A holistic approach to health can lead to sustainable changes for long-term improvements.

