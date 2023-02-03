Leave your beanies at home and pack your bathers this winter

Sun, sand and barbecues with friends. Summer is a highlight of the year for most Australians.

But come winter, many of us are wishing we could escape the dark mornings and frosty temperatures.

Savvy travellers organise their holidays abroad in Australia’s winter months. With some smart forward planning they can reduce the time they spend in the cold and maximise the time they spend in the sun.

Summer in Europe, between June and September, is a popular time to travel. The sunny weather makes for excellent beach days and shows off nature’s beauty in its best light.

The longer days mean there’s more time for exploring iconic sites, feasting at restaurants and enjoying the local nightlife.

“Heading to Europe during the Australian winter is perfect for Aussies wanting to escape the chilly weather and enjoy long sunny days and warm nights,” said Brett Mitchell, Managing Director ANZ at Intrepid Travel.

“The European coastline is a must visit during the summer months as travellers can experience the best beaches the continent has to offer.”

With so many countries easily accessible by plane, train or car, the only challenge will be deciding where to visit.

Italy is hard to beat with its mouth-watering pasta and gelati, ancient ruins and famous artworks. France is a traditional favourite thanks to the plethora of historic buildings and world-famous landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.

The Greek Islands are famed for their gorgeous beaches and party atmosphere, while Spain is home to the best of Antoni Gaudi’s architecture and The Netherlands is where you’ll find quaint windmills and scenic canals.

But it’s also worthwhile getting off the beaten track and opting for less crowded destinations. Mitchell suggests Croatia, where the beaches are just as beautiful as the villages.

“Croatia comes alive in summer with its glittering Adriatic coast, charming cobblestone towns, and thriving food and wine scene,” he said.

“The best way to explore Croatia is on an adventure cruise which allows you to explore all the hotspots along the coastline.”

With a range of tours on offer, Intrepid Travel has designed a way for every traveller to discover Europe in the company of just a small number of people.

The small group tours vary from six days to 36 and some, like the Balkan Adventure, take in more than one country while others, like the Italy Real Food Adventure, focus on just one.

Being B Corp certified, Intrepid offer people & planet friendly adventures allowing you to explore Europe in a sustainable way.

Intrepid’s worldwide sale ends 16th February, 2023.