If there’s a New Year’s resolution to make this year, it’s to spend less time waiting.

Even in the age of instant gratification, the average time Australians spend waiting is 427 hours per year.

A poll of 2,000 adults by digital health platform Noom, found the daily average wait time is one hour and 10 minutes per day.

The biggest time sucks are:

Waiting for morning coffee or tea

Waiting for public transport

Scrolling social media

Being put on hold while on the phone

Waiting in queues and at traffic lights

Reducing wait times to use time more effectively is a priority for 76 per cent of respondents. However, 20 per cent lacked inspiration or the knowledge to be more productive and 60 per cent wished they could do something more beneficial whilst waiting.

Those who try to do something while waiting, check their phones (61 per cent), tidy or clean (44 per cent) or call friends or family to catch up (32 per cent).

Despite a third of surveyed Australians saying they would like to spend their time more wisely, they admit struggling to find the motivation to lead a healthy lifestyle.

One approach is habit bundling – a way of integrating a new habit into the daily routine to make changes less shocking to the system.

So if you’re waiting for the barista to froth your milk, you can do some stretching. If you’re sitting on public transport and tempting to do some mindless phone scrolling, try meditating.

“Changing your habits can be difficult because the brain likes automatic processes as they take less energy than conscious, deliberate processes,” said Andreas Michaelides, Ph.D., chief of psychology at Noom.

“Habit bundling — or pairing a new habit or action with one you already do regularly — can help make it easier to develop a new habit. The old action acts like a support system for your new habit, essentially giving your new routine a boost and making it more likely to stick for the long term.”

A change of mindset is often best made at the start of the year, which is why Noom has released The Noom Mindset this month.

The book is a step-by-step mindset progression that aims to help people make behavioural changes to achieve sustainable weight management.

But it’s not just about weight – Noom also has a program for stress management. Both programs are focused on shifting mindset for a healthier approach to lifestyle and wellbeing.

