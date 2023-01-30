Australia’s premier business leadership and events provider, Growth Faculty, is bringing back in-person experiences for the first time since the global pandemic.

This March, President Barack Obama will appear as the organisation’s first headline leadership speaker at events in Sydney and Melbourne.

“Being a leader is not a matter of having your name up in lights, making speeches or corralling power at the top. It’s identifying the power in other people and unleashing it.” – President Barack Obama, 2019.

Attendees will hear President Obama discuss strength in leadership and explore techniques for navigating an unpredictable future.

“Growth Faculty has delivered world-leading business authors and thinkers to the Asia-Pacific market for over 19 years,” says Karen Beattie, founder, and CEO of Growth Faculty.

At the start of the pandemic, Growth Faculty adapted its entire company strategy and built an online learning solution for the world’s best speakers and authors to deliver live, interactive virtual masterclasses to grow leaders, teams and businesses.

“I’m incredibly excited to relaunch our live, in-person events and it is a great honour to be able to welcome President Obama,” says Ms Beattie.

In times of great challenge and change, President Obama’s leadership ushered in a stronger economy, a more equal society, a nation more secure at home and more respected around the world.

“There’s no leader better equipped to share their experience, unique strategy and wisdom, and we’re thrilled he’s chosen us for this limited and exclusive event,” says Ms Beattie.

Using Growth Faculty’s new online events platform, tickets to live-stream ‘An Evening with President Barack Obama’ are also available.

Previous events presented by Growth Faculty in Australia have featured Hillary Rodham Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, Brené Brown, Indra Nooyi, Simon Sinek, Malcolm Gladwell, Jim Collins and George Clooney as headline speakers.

Growth Faculty also hosted ‘An Evening with Michelle Obama’ and ‘In Conversation with President Barack Obama’ in Singapore in 2019.

