Ocean Cruise

Small ship ocean cruises are increasing in popularity among discerning travellers. It’s a different style of cruising, more informed and less formal.

It’s travelling with like-minded people on a smaller vessel with less passengers. It enables you, the passenger, to be immersed in the culture onshore with tours by expert local guides, while onboard these experiences are enriched with guest lectures by authorities in art, architecture, literature and archaeology.

It’s an effortlessly interesting way to discover the world and appeals to the thoughtful, curious traveller.

And it’s a versatile way of travelling, akin to independent travel. You aren’t on board a huge ship calling into the select ports that can handle the logistics of a mass cruise.

Instead, there are low-key arrivals at a far greater number of ports that can cater to small ships.

This, in turn, makes the cruises more culturally enriching, calling in at destinations because they are fascinating, not because they are easy to dock at.

What destinations are we talking about? Well, for example, there’s the Eastern Seaboard Explorer voyage over 13 days, with seven guided tours in two countries. It starts in Montreal and ends in New York City.

Along the way you’ll visit Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage City that dates back 400 years, and Saguenay which grew from a French trading post in the 17th Century. Then there’s historic Halifax in Nova Scotia, first settled by the French, then the British in 1749.

Included are cruises along the scenic St Lawrence River and the beautiful Cape Cod Canal in Massachusetts.

Overnight stays in Montreal, Boston and New York City allow you to enjoy the vibrant nightlife.

While there is plenty to do onshore, onboard travel gives you the luxury and freedom to really enjoy your journey. It’s travelling designed for adults, so guests must be over 18.

Like a boutique hotel, Viking’s small ships provide deluxe accommodation, with endless specialty tea, coffee, and bottled water available. There’s wifi onboard and state-of-the-art spa facilities.

All meals are provided, with complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks at lunch and dinner. All onboard gratuities, port charges and taxes are included, there are no nasty surprises.

