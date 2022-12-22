River cruising is a cost-effective way to travel

Money spent on travel is rarely regretted, which is why finding value in your next holiday is always a bonus. The cash you’re able to save on one trip can easily be pocketed for the next.

Holidaymakers looking for cost-efficient travel can see more and do more with some clever itinerary planning. This is made more effective with group travel, as large tour operators have the benefit of operational economies of scale, with the savings passed onto their guests.

River cruising is not only cost effective but an idyllic way to travel. Simply unpack once and enjoy being escorted between destinations.

Travellers can see the best a destination has to offer before returning to the ship to relax and unwind and sailing onto the next port.

The Grand European river cruise with Viking winds its way through four countries –The Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Hungary – where guests explore 13 historic cities and towns across 15 days.

The trip includes 12 guided tours, all meals, drinks with lunch and dinner and all port taxes and fees from $3995 per person.

That’s a daily cost of $266 per person – a price that would be hard to beat by independently travelling once transport, accommodation, meals and guided tours are factored in.

Expert local guides will immerse you in the culture and history of their destination giving you an insight into local customs, traditions and the local way of life.

They are pre-arranged by Viking and are part of your cruise fare, so there’s no need to organise anything yourself. That means no emailing, no phone calls and no hassles with interpretation, just more time exploring the best a destination has to offer.

Examples of these local excursions include culinary tours of Budapest and going behind the scenes to meet some of the Lipizzaner Stallions at Vienna’s famous Spanish Riding School.

A Viking cruise not only saves money, but time. Without the stress of navigating foreign roads, train stations or airports, checking in and out of hotels or trying to find each destination’s highlights and hidden treasures, there’s more time to explore at your leisure.

There’s also the onboard value. In addition to all your meals with premium beers and wines with lunch and dinner, each Viking ship gives you endless specialty tea, coffee and bottled water, unlimited WiFi, and all onboard gratuities, port charges and taxes.

