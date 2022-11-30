The holiday hotspots where values are lower this year than in 2021

In a stroke of good luck for holiday home hunters, properties in some of NSW and Victoria’s most popular tourist spots are cheaper now than they were at the same point in 2021, according to new data from CoreLogic.

Using the council-level data offered in CoreLogic’s latest Regional Market Update, we’ve uncovered the locations that could promise a relative bargain this festive season.

Byron Bay, NSW

Perhaps the most famous regional holiday hotspot of them all, buying a holiday house in Byron Bay could be just a touch more attainable this year.

Houses in the Byron Shire, which encompasses Byron Bay and other north coast towns, have experienced one of the most dramatic declines in the country – falling 15 per cent in the past 12 months.

Houses in Byron are selling for a median discount of 7.3 per cent.

But an incredible run of price growth during the pandemic means prices there are still out of reach of most – the current median price sitting at $1,563,047.

Nambucca Heads, NSW

Long a favourite with northern NSW residents looking to escape to the coast, Nambucca Heads could also offer a chance to nab a relative bargain this festive season.

That’s because unit prices in the Nambucca Shire – home to Nambucca Heads – are down 1.3 per cent from 12 months ago.

The median discount for unit sales in Nambucca Shire is 2.6 per cent, while the median unit price is $503,804.

Daylesford, Victoria

Daylesford, located about 1.5 hours from Melbourne, is a perennial favourite for travellers from near and afar.

Melburnians priced out of the spa town during the COVID-19 growth wave might have better luck this time around, with house prices in the Hepburn Shire dropping 3.5 per cent over the past 12 months and the median discount at 4.2 per cent.

The current median price for houses in the Hepburn Shire is $846,885.

Mollymook, NSW

Unit prices in the Shoalhaven region – home to holiday favourites such as Mollymook, Huskisson and Bawley Point – have dipped in the past 12 months, but only just.

Values fell by 0.1 per cent to sit at a current median of $596,444, according to CoreLogic.

The current median discount for units in Shoalhaven is 2.7 per cent.

This article was first published on realestateview.com.au.