New travel experiences in our own backyard

The beauty of Australia is beckoning many holidaymakers to explore within their own shores.

Domestic tourism has spiked since 2021 and travel trends point to further increases in 2023.

Holidays in our own backyard are increasingly popular thanks to the sheer size of Australia, its diversity of landscapes and wildlife, and the many attractions and events held across the states and territories.

Our thirst for regional and interstate travel has driven passenger numbers to 37.5 million on domestic flights in the 12 months to August 2022, government figures show.

Whether they are ticking off the bucketlist or spending quality time with family or friends, travellers are keen to see a side of Australia they may have never seen before.

Taking the road less travelled means new experiences and for many Australians, that’s just what they are craving.

The Wonders of the Murray River and Kangaroo Island tour takes in so much of what makes Australia beautiful – the wildlife and riverside scenery.

The seven day tour is offered by Imagine Holidays and runs between May and December, 2023.

Travellers start the trip in Adelaide with a tour of the Barossa Valley before hopping on a ferry to Kangaroo Island.

The two-day tour of the island includes encounters with koalas, kangaroos and birds of prey. The experience will also take in breathtaking landscapes including Pennington Bay, the Remarkable Rocks and Admirals Arch.

Then it’s on board the paddlewheeler PS Murray Princess to cruise the Murray – the Mighty Murray, Australia’s largest river. The cruise winds between the waters of Walker Flat and Murray Bridge.

Highlights of the three-night adventure include close encounters with river birdlife on board the ‘Dragon-Fly’ boat, nature walks and lots of opportunities to sample the flavours of locally made food.

For more information on the Wonders of the Murray River and Kangaroo Island visit the Imagine Holidays site.