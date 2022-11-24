See Japan blossom

Japan has reopened its doors to travellers and Australians are only too eager to enter.

Before the pandemic, half a million Aussies would venture there every year to sample the unique culture and many attractions. After more than two years of strict pandemic restrictions, travel operators are confident Japan will once again blossom.

The country is high on the destination wish list for many tourists because it offers something for everyone.

Culture lovers can sip tea with geishas or watch sumo wrestlers do battle. Foodies can sample the finest sashimi at top-restaurants and tasty noodles at local markets.

Skiers can take to the slopes at some of the world’s best ski resorts, nature lovers can watch the snow monkeys bath near Nagano and families can enjoy a multitude of theme parks including Disneyland and Universal.

But perhaps the biggest Japanese attraction is the beautiful cherry blossom season.

From late March to April, the country’s pretty cherry blossoms, or sakura, capture the attention of visitors and locals as their flowers colour the streets pink.

This iconic time of year can be seen in all its glory with a 17-night cruise from Tokyo along the coastal cities of Japan where travellers can experience everything from the tallest skyscraper in the world to Taoist temples.

Travellers on board the Holland America cruise will enjoy the comfort of the Westerdam – a ship designed for all types of holidaymakers. It boasts a variety of venues, including a spa, casino, café and three different venues with individual music themes.

The Japan experience starts in Tokyo with a three-night hotel stay from March 15, 2024.

By booking with Imagine Holidays, travellers will receive a bonus three night stay in Tokyo before the cruise departs and a Mount Fuji tour and bullet train experience once it returns.

The first stop on the cruise is the island of Naha, followed by tropical Ishigaki and then it’s on to Taiwan. Here, travellers will see Hualian, one of Taiwan’s largest cities, and Keelung, gateway to Taipei.

Next stop Kagoshima, home to an active volcano, hot springs and geysers.

The itinerary continues on to the seaside city of Miyazaki, the small city of Kochi, the port city of Kobe and then Shimizu Park, one of Japan’s Top 100 cherry blossom viewing sites.

The cruise concludes back in Tokyo where travellers can experience a tour of Mount Fuji.

Prices start from $5999 per person.

Discover more about this Japan experience, exclusive to Imagine Holidays, and see the sights for yourself.