Five sure signs you’re ready to find a new job

Knowing the right time to find a new job can be fraught with uncertainty. Jumping out of one job and into a new one raises a lot of ‘what if’ questions.

“What if the new job is not as good as my current job?” “What if I don’t like the people or culture at my new workplace?”

This doubt and hesitation is very common according to a recent SEEK survey, which found 57 per cent of Australians said they worry if they change jobs, the new company might not be for them.

But SEEK employment data shows there are 42.5% more job opportunities advertised right now than in September 2019, which means now is a great time to consider changing jobs.

Here, we look at five tell-tale signs you’re ready to move on.

Staying just for longevity

Time spent in a job does not always equate with success, said SEEK’s resident psychologist Sabina Read.

“We have to challenge the longevity belief with other metrics in our careers,” she said.

“Most people I speak with are interested in growth, they want to learn, they want to build their existing skillset or learn new skills.”

You don’t share the same values as your organisation

Working for a company you believe in is not only a feel-good factor, but a source of motivation.

“If there’s a values misalignment between you and your organisation, it can only be ignored for so long before it erodes you,” Read explained.

“If, for example, you believe strongly in social impact and you’re with an organisation that doesn’t seem to give two hoots about it, then eventually that can be quite distressing.”

Feeling emotionally, mentally or physically unwell

Feeling unwell or not your usual self is probably the most obvious sign you need to get out of your current job. You could be feeling inordinately stressed, bored, sad or frustrated as a result of your job and it can lead to some disturbing habits, Read said.

“If you feel resentful, helpless or hopeless, you might be numbing yourself and the most obvious way is with alcohol, but sometimes we numb ourselves in ways that are more socially acceptable such as doing more work,” she said.

“Numbing, avoidance or procrastinating behaviours means you don’t like how you feel in that role.”

Pretending to be someone you’re not

Some workplaces foster cultures that make people feel they must behave in a certain way to fit in, be noticed or succeed.

You may have noticed you’re biting your tongue in meetings or faking excitement about upcoming projects.

“Pretending is not healthy – we need to feel we can show up as ourselves and be rewarded and celebrated,” Read said.

You have no work-life balance

Work demands can feel all-consuming from time to time, but it shouldn’t be all the time. Every well-rounded person needs boundaries between their work and personal lives.

If you no longer have time for yourself to do the things you enjoy, it can be a sure sign you need to find a new job.

Whether you’re nodding your head to all of the above points or just one, why not explore your options?

