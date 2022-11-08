Cruise The Kimberley without the queues

If the thought of a cruising holiday sparks visions of a 10-deck liner with thousands of passengers on board, you may need to readjust your thinking.

Long standing niche travel companies have decades of history offering more personalised and intimate tours without the queues or crowds.

These small expedition ships travel to the most beautiful corners of Australia allowing travellers to enjoy deeply enriching nature-based travel experiences that transcend a simple holiday.

For guests it means waking daily in spectacular new landscapes and enjoying private views from the ship without having to jostle for a good position, taking photos without other tourists in the way and not waiting forever to grab a bite to eat.

Coral Expeditions offers explorers an authentic and educational adventure, particularly on its popular Kimberley Cruise.

The company pioneered Kimberley cruising, said Jeff Gillies, commercial director at Coral Expeditions.

“Coral Expeditions was the first to explore the Kimberley by small ship 30 years ago, so we know every corner, season and tide in the remote and inaccessible landscape,” he said.

“We are an Australian flagged and crewed fleet which is a real anomaly, and our ships are actually designed for the Kimberley – shallow draught to get in close to sites, easy to manoeuvre, open deck spaces to enjoy the tropical climate and specialist expedition craft that make exploration easy.

“Our Australian crew lead the way with expert knowledge and a warm and approachable hospitality.”

Travellers can expect to experience the rugged beauty of the Kimberley up close and with a sense of true discovery, hosted by locals. With its staggering landscapes full of wildlife, striking escarpments and freshwater swimming holes, this part of Australia is not to be missed.

The tour includes stops at truly incredible places very few Australians will experience. These include:

King George Falls: one of the standout destinations in all of Western Australia. You will see the jawdropping heights of the King George River as you cruise through the 13kms of sandstone gorge. The surrounding cliffs measure 80m high and the rocks above sea level are in shades of pink, yellow and even purple thanks to weathering salt crystals.

Hunter River: the colours of this majestic river are something every traveller needs to see for themselves. The turquoise waters are contrasted by ochre rock escarpments and lush green mangroves. The 30km river is also home to the highest density of estuarine crocodiles.

Montgomery Reef – A true marine spectacle, this is the world’s largest inshore reef. The ocean floor is exposed with a tidal flow anywhere from four to 10m, unveiling a thriving ecosystem. Expect to see turtles, stingrays and small sharks.

Horizontal Falls: an amazingly unique site where water rushes horizontally through two narrow gorges carved through the McLarty Range. The many hues of the giant sandstone ridges around it are reflected in the pristine flowing waters.

Lacapedes sanctuary: a birdwatcher’s paradise, the islands are home to colonies of nesting seabirds such as Crested Terns, Ruddy Turnstones, Sandpipers and the largest colony of Brown Boobies in the world. The Lacapedes also serve as the most significant breeding habitat for green turtles in Western Australia.

The purpose-designed expedition ships allow safe and easy access to sheltered bays and hidden inlets. Unlike larger ships, all three ships are small enough to visit untouched sites so travellers can be closer to nature rather than viewing it from afar.

And with low passenger numbers, the culinary team are afforded the time and care to create small-batch cuisine offerings that are inspired by the flavours and produce of the region. These are made with native Australian ingredients sourced from local markets.

“It takes a truly small ship to deliver a true expedition voyage,” Gillies said.

“A small cohort on board ensures that guests feel an intimate connection with the destination and can interact with crew and other guests as a real community of explorers across the voyage.”

Coral Expeditions visits these sites and others on their small-ship Kimberley cruises. Book now – 2023 Kimberley season is selling fast.