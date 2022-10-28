Plant-based foods: Healthier and easier than you think

Australians have a growing appetite for plant-based meals. It’s evident at the supermarket where there’s a burgeoning array of meat-free burgers, chicken pieces and even party pies.

A Choice survey found 79 per cent of Australians consider themselves to be omnivores, meaning they eat both plant-based food and meat. So it’s no wonder the meat-free munching is on the rise.

Food Frontier, an industry group for alternative meat products, predicts consumer spending on plant-based meats in Australia will reach $3 billion by 2030.

What is in plant-based food?

Plant proteins used in meat-free products include soy and mushrooms. Like meat, they contain proteins as well as fibre.

However, meat naturally contains more iron, zinc and Vitamin B12, which plays an important role in red blood cell formation and cell metabolism.

Luckily there are some plant-based foods on the market that fortify their products with vitamins and minerals.

How can I make meat-free eating easier?

Whether you’re a vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian or just plain curious, there’s plenty to choose from in the meat-free market.

Is it healthier?

People naturally assume plant based food is healthier than meat because they often include more vegetables and grains. But just like processed meats such as sausages, they come with oils, preservatives, starches and salt.

So eat them in moderation, just as you would processed meat.

What do I need to know?

Not all plant-based meat products are equal – the healthiest products are the ones with the least number of ingredients. So if you’re not a food label reader there’s an easy way to tell what’s what with meat-free: the less ingredients, the better. As a rule of thumb, a long list of ingredients usually means extra fat, sugar, salt and preservatives.

Salt, listed as sodium, is the one to watch. The recommended daily intake of salt is 6g, which is less than one teaspoon, but most Australians consume 9gm.

Australia has committed to the World Health Organisation’s target of a 30 per cent reduction in the average population salt intake by 2025. Many food industries in Australia have been targeted and must take part, but the meatless meat market is not one of them.

So when looking for the best meat free snag this summer look out for the sodium content.

