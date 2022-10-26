The wildlife of the Kimberley

Northern quoll

Head to Bigge Island, the second largest in the Bonaparte Archipelago, and you might spot an endangered northern quoll. The island is free from feral predators, which makes it a sanctuary for the quoll, along with the scaly-tailed possum, which is native to the Kimberley, and the monjon, the smallest member of the rock wallaby family.

Migratory birds

The Broome Bird Observatory was established in 1988 by scientists and researchers who recognised the world importance of Broome’s Roebuck Bay as a migratory shorebird area. Between March and May many of the birds can be seen leaving the area for their epic journey to the northern hemisphere, and from August to October they can be seen returning. But it’s not just migratory shorebirds that can be seen here. A whopping 333 species have been spotted in the area.

Seabirds

The four treeless islands that make up the Lacepedes are a class A reserve where rats have been eradicated allowing dozens of species of birds to proliferate. Here you’ll see brown boobies, crested terns, pied oystercatchers, and countless other varieties.

Raptors

The nests of eastern ospreys, white-bellied eagles and brahminy kites can be seen in trees and on rocky outcrops across the Kimberley, and if you’re lucky you may also see them hunting. The eastern osprey plunges feet first into the water in pursuit of fish while the white-bellied sea eagle’s favourite snack is black flying fox.

Saltwater crocodiles

There’s plenty of places you might see salties in the Kimberley — all the more reason to do careful research before you swim anywhere. The best way to safely see these prehistoric killing machines is via a boat tour or cruise. The entire coast from Cape Levanque to Wyndham is home to salties with area around Hunter River and Porosus Creek thought to have the biggest population.

Flatback turtle

Often seen on the Lacepede Islands and in abundance at Montgomery Reef, this species of turtle is found in shallow coastal waters stretching from northern Queensland across the Gulf of Carpenteria to the Kimberley, and feasts on sea cucumber, soft corals and jellyfish.

Short-eared rock wallaby

Shy and nocturnal, these wallabies live colonies around low cliffs, hills and gorges. They’re often spotted checking out visitors from their hideouts at Talbot Bay and King George River.

