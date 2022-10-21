A flight unlike any other

Flying over Antarctica is an unforgettable experience. The bright blue of the ocean and stark white of the ice is a vision to savour for years.

Fortunately, Australian travellers can experience the sights of the coldest continent on earth in complete comfort. No need for thermals, gloves or snowboots.

Antarctica Flights has been operating for more than 27 years – allowing its passengers to soak in all the best views from above, as they fly overhead in a Qantas 787 Dreamliner while enjoying full international service including meals and premium drinks.

The incredible vistas will be something to tell family and friends about for weeks afterwards because this once in a lifetime experience is spectacular.

More akin to starring in your very own nature documentary, Antarctica Flights allows passengers to see the beauty of the icy landscape below. Think giant glaciers, stark white sea ice and unexpected dry valleys.

Expeditioners who have been on the ground and researched Antarctica are on board to provide commentary and point out landmarks below. Their insights will leave passengers in awe of the beauty of this polar world.

All of this can be seen from the comfort of your seat, with a glass of bubbles in hand.

As passengers prepare to take off, the excitement is palpable and throughout the journey the atmosphere on board is fun and friendly. A structured seat rotation system ensures everyone on board has the opportunity to see the views.

There is ample room to walk about the cabin in the convivial atmosphere and see sights from different sections of the plane.

The entire journey lasts for between 12 and 14 hours, depending on the weather and flight route. All up, there are 19 different flight paths with pilots determining the routes on the morning of each flight, to ensure the best viewing possible. In total there are up to four hours of flying over Antarctica to enjoy.

Flights over Antarctica are an excellent gift for those who have it all or who are hard to buy for. It’s a ‘bucket list’ gift that’s sure to impress.

Pricing is surprisingly affordable, starting at $1199 per person in Explorer Economy, up to $7999 for Business Class deluxe seats.

Flights depart from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Adelaide and Hobart.

However flights from Canberra, Adelaide and Hobart are not to be repeated for the 2023-24 season.

For more information and to book now, visit Antartica Flights.