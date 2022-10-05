Adelaide International Rose and Garden Expo will be a floral spectacular

Adelaide has a new three-day garden event in October perfectly timed to celebrate spring. The Adelaide International Rose and Garden Expo will be the highlight of the 19th WFRS World Rose Convention and is being staged for the public at the Adelaide Convention Centre. This garden exhibition will have something for everyone.

The Expo will be held on Friday 28 October (4pm – 9pm) and Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 Oct. (9am–5pm). Tickets are $20 per person, with children under 14 free. Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite or visit the website roseexpo.au or purchase tickets at the door.

The Expo will transform the Adelaide Convention Centre into an oasis with spectacular and unique floral displays featuring well over 10,000 rose blooms made possible by the generous support of Meilland International, Tony’s Flowers and local garden grown flowers. Continuing the focus on roses, the National Rose Show and the ‘Australian Rose Championships’ will be the centrepiece encircled by trade booths selling tools, plants and products.

Nature Play SA will be running free children’s activities on Saturday and Sunday (10am – 5pm) showing children how to make “sunflower bee bombs” from clay, soil and seeds as well as “bee hotels” for native bees, proving you’re never too young to start gardening!

A “speaker’s corner” will feature an extensive line-up of international, national and local garden experts who will share their knowledge. These include Matthias Meilland, an international rose expert, and Sophie Thomson, a popular local garden icon.

The public can hear about a wide range of horticultural topics programmed hourly, including live floral art demonstrations. A fabulous floral fashion parade will entertain patrons on Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 2.30pm.

This event has received generous support from the South Australian Tourism Commission through Events SA. The Expo has teamed up with some great sponsors which include FELCO, Solstice Media, Radio FIVEaa, Peats Soil & Garden Supplies, Neutrog Australia, Garden Grove, Heyne’s Wholesale Nursery, Green Adelaide, Heritage Roses in Australia, Rose Society of SA and the Botanic Gardens of SA.

The City of Adelaide have synchronised their “Flower Days” on 28-29 October to add to the celebration with beautiful and creative installations around the city.

Here’s an opportunity to revitalise your garden, purchase roses, tools, garden products and learn some helpful tips from the experts and while you are there treat yourself to some refreshments and snacks, it’s all there at the Convention Centre.