A time for every visitor to come to the Kimberley

Love wildflowers
JULY-DECEMBER
Incredible flora is a feature of the Kimberley year-round, but there’s a veritable explosion between June and December. Expect to see fields of pink bachelor’s button, purple mulla mulla, the Kimberley rose or sticky kurrajong, wild hibiscus and red-flowered kurrajong trees.
Hate crowds
MARCH-APRIL, AUGUST-OCTOBER
The Kimberley is a vast region twice the size of Victoria, so “crowd” is probably the wrong word, but if you like the idea of having a waterfall to yourself, these are the times to visit. There is a reason they are less popular periods, though.
Between March and April, it is extremely hot and the wet season with its frequent cooling showers is tailing off, meaning there’s little relief. Between August and October, dirt roads can be dusty and corrugated after a busy winter, and some waterfalls can disappear after months of no rain.
Love whales
JUNE-OCTOBER
This is when pods of humpback whales ditch their winter Antarctic feeding grounds to mate and calve in the warm waters off the Kimberley. It is said to be the world’s largest humpback whale migration with an estimated 40,000 whales in the waters off the Kimberley each year.
Love birds
YEAR-ROUND
You will always see birds when you visit the Kimberley. If you’re a real twitcher, make tracks for Roebuck Bay in Broome, one of the world’s most important sites for migratory shorebirds.
Their young spend a year in the area before their first migration to the northern hemisphere, so you’ll always be able to see some.
There are also plenty of year-round residents to see. If you are lucky enough to be out on the water, you might glimpse an eastern osprey, which reaches up to 180 centimetres across the wings; a white-bellied sea eagle, a brahminy kite or an eastern reef egret.
Like chasing waterfalls
MARCH-EARLY JUNE
As the wet season comes to an end you may enjoy the Kimberley’s many waterfalls when they are at their fullest, minus the driving rain and humidity.
While many waterfalls flow year-round others slow to a trickle or disappear entirely by the end of the dry season, so if you like thunderous and dramatic waterfall action then time your visit for March to early June.
Coral Expeditions runs cruises to the Kimberley from April to September.