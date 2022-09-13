Bendigo in bloom for season of fun

Ready to enjoy the spring sunshine? This country town will show you how.

Bendigo, in Victoria’s north-west and Australia’s first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, is hosting a range of family-friendly events geared to make the most of the outdoors as well show off as its impressive arrange of local wine and food.

Get started by hopping on board the Bendigo Bloom tram, which runs from September 11 until November 30. Rattling around the tramways is the perfect way to get your bearings in Bendigo and with its unmistakable bright colours, you can’t miss it.

And if you hop on during the Bendigo Blues and Roots Music festival, (November 3 to 6), the tram becomes the Blues Tram for selected trips, where artists perform on-board while passengers enjoy a leisurely drink as they trundle through Bendigo’s streets.

The four-day festival will showcase the talents of more than 100 blues and roots performers at various venues around the town, a great way to come together with friends and enjoy live music.

In fact, live music is on the agenda in a big way, with the inaugural Almost Summer Festival on just a few weeks later. Over three days the festival will host 16 bands including Black Cab and Bananagun, three DJs and two MCs at the Capital Car park on November 25, 26 and 27.

Go behind the closed doors of some of Bendigo’s most prestigious properties during Open House weekend. Held on October 22 and 23, visitors will be treated to see the rich history of boom-style architecture as well as the vibrancy of local contemporary design.

During the pandemic, so many local shows had to press pause. Now they’re back!

Mark October 21 and 22 in your diaries for the Bendigo Agricultural Show. It includes livestock displays, animal nursery, Lego displays, a two-day horse program, Monster Trucks, circus, rides, showbags and fireworks.

If you’re all about the food and wine, Bendigo is the place to be in spring.

You’re not too late to enjoy the Bendigo Uncorked Festival, on now until October 16, with a range of showcases, lunches, and food and wine matching events.

It finishes with the Bendigo Winegrowers Spring Fiesta where more than 20 local wineries come together. Live entertainment and food trucks make it great day out.

On October 8 the multicultural Zinda Festival will be held in the Garden for the Future in the heart of town. Expect food, art and culture to be on display from 3pm to 8pm.

Vibes and Vino is held in nearby Heathcote on October 29 and will feature live music, boutique wine and craft beer.

Let your tastebuds dance with the joy of fine dining at Bendigo restaurant Ms Batterhams. Wednesday Wine dinners will highlight a local winery, a region or grape variety that will be matched with four courses of delicious food.

And if you’re in need of a laugh, book a gig at the Bendigo Comedy Festival, running between October 12 and 16.

For more information on these events and many more, take a look at the City of Greater Bendigo’s Bloom program.