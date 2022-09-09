The career change advisors you didn’t know you had

If you’re thinking about a career change or taking your next step, it can feel like a lot to handle on your own.

Working out what you want to do and how you can make it happen can be a real challenge, especially if you’re doubting yourself. But sharing this process with others can help you to work out a way forward.

Friends or family may even have figured out you need a change in your career before you did.

Lean on your inner circle

Many of us are our own worst critics. That negative inner voice can become stronger when it comes to our careers, when we may feel greater stress and be worried about rejection.

This is why SEEK’s Resident Psychologist, Sabina Read, is a big advocate for having open conversations with family and friends about your career. “Often the people we spend the most time with who know us best, can help identify things about ourselves that we’re not aware of,” says Read.

Here are three reasons talking to your family can help your career:

They know you

They have a good understanding of what you’re passionate about and may help you unlock options you hadn’t considered. They’re a resource

Your family and friends may be more connected than you realise. You can ask them to reach out to their network for you. Who knows, it could lead to a life-changing introduction. They’ll keep you motivated

Your family and friends will be there to talk out any fears you may have. They’re also likely to keep you motivated through the highs and lows.

The three key questions to ask

Read says leaning into the people who know us best at a career crossroads can be one of the most affirming exercises we can do.

At the very least, this exercise can be a great confidence booster. “Who doesn’t like being told they are passionate, empathetic, fun, committed, love to learn, curious, confident, warm, humorous or supportive?” Read adds.

She recommends asking these three questions to friends or family:

What do I do well? When do you see me at my best? When do you think I’m most energised?

These conversation starters help explore who you are from a strengths-based perspective. They’re designed to focus on behaviours, traits, skills, and attitudes instead of job titles or industry-specific roles.

“Of course, these are also great questions to ask ourselves too. However, our family and friends often have fresh insights,” Read explains.

What next?

It’s one thing to ask the questions but another to act on the feedback given to you. Read’s advice is to listen with an open mind.

Asking these questions is not an endpoint but one more step in the journey to better understand yourself.

“For example, if your mum sees you at your best when you’re being creative, or your colleague thinks you’re energised when you are collaborating with others, brainstorm when and where you can employ creativity and collaboration in your days,” Read says.

It can be useful to keep that feedback in mind when you’re job hunting, and this may even lead you to reconsider accepting a job that doesn’t suit you.

Speaking to people you trust and respect can help put you on the right path to make a career change, or help confirm what you want – or don’t want.

For more tips on how to make a career change, head to SEEK Career Advice.