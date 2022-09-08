Thinking of selling your home? Maximise its value with these expert tips

Beginning the process of selling your home is exciting! And it makes sense you’ll want to maximise as much as possible on your initial investment and showcase your home’s attractive potential to new buyers.

While there are things outside of your control when it comes to selling and what buyers are willing to pay – including location, home infrastructure and the current market – there’s still a lot you can do to help boost its value and appeal.

At Modern Group, we’ve got decades of experience helping homeowners do just this, and we’ve picked up some excellent tips along the way:

Tidy up secondary spaces

Whether it’s a spare room, loft space, garage or porch area, make sure these parts of your home are clutter free and displayed to their full potential.

When these secondary spaces are kept clear and showcased as functional areas, it immediately helps potential buyers envision how they could use them and creates the impression of more usable room in your home.

Create a unified inside-outside space

Outside spaces can quickly become dead spaces if neglected. Try to think about ways to create a stronger flow between inside and outside living.

This could be as simple as refreshing decked areas and fences with fresh varnish, power washing tired-looking patios, or adding some furnishings and potted plants to showcase how the space might be used.

You can also focus on creating comfort by adding outdoor blinds or awnings that make outdoor spaces liveable and ready for use all year round.

Outdoor blinds can transform your outdoor space by blocking wind and rain, keeping in heat or shading the sun. Again, this creates a sense of additional living space and makes your home more appealing to potential buyers.

Focus on restoration

If your home is a bit older, we’re willing to bet there are a few areas that could use a little restoration. In terms of street visibility and first impressions, as well as perceived value and low cost per square meter, a roof restoration is a great way to boost a home’s overall value – especially if it’s currently looking a bit tired.

But whether it’s tired timber floorboards, scratched windowsills, or your roof – putting in the investment to get these areas into as good a shape as possible will help to drive the appeal and value of your home up once it’s on the market.

Don’t neglect your windows

Windows aren’t often at the forefront of most people’s minds when upgrading and adding value, but small changes can make a big difference.

Consider who your potential buyers might be and what’s attractive to them about moving to your area. If you’re in a more suburban or rural space, plantation shutters can add a coastal touch that can be a huge drawcard. Functional and stylish plantation shutters are often advertised as a feature of value when promoting a new property.

For city homes or apartments, roller shutters are a huge selling point. Roller shutters have come a long way, and this contemporary addition offers security, as well as noise reduction for homes in busier areas – a huge bonus for potential buyers.

And the biggest value-add of all?

A home that delivers on a sustainable promise.

Up to 40% of the heating or cooling energy is lost through windows or poorly insulated roofing. Investing in options such as roller shutters, plantation shutters, outdoor blinds and awnings, or a quality roof restoration can make a significant difference when it comes to reducing the environmental footprint of a home (and the size of the energy bill).

WincovER is a new star rating system developed by the Blind Manufacturers’ Association of Australia that matches window furnishings with quantifiable benefits for saving energy and insulating your home.

WincovER uses an intuitive 10-star system that rates the heating and cooling impact of a window covering or shade. This rating is calculated based on several factors, including the materials and the design elements that aid effective insulation.

Offering new buyers this certification can help boost the value of your home, as you’re providing them with a certified product that contributes to energy efficiency.

Modern Group are proud to be one of the first on the market to offer products with a WincovER rating. If you’re looking to sell your home and want to ensure you’ve got a competitive, attractive package for new buyers, come and check out our full range of options today.