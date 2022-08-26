The spring getaway at a town where it’s all happening

A vibrant spring getaway is just the tonic to shrug off the winter blues. It can be found in the Victorian town of Bendigo where more than 53,000 tulips will be in bloom from mid-September.

Visitors are welcome to drink in the colour, beauty and spring sun, as well as check out many other events this old goldfield town has on its busy agenda.

The annual tulip display is lovingly tended by the City of Greater Bendigo’s Park and Natural Reserves team.

Found on Pall Mall and Conservatory Garden, the display features an assortment of colours, sizes and blooming times. And if you want to know more about the art of tulip growing, regular curators will be sharing their techniques and wisdom on how to create your own tulip wonderland.

Talks will be held regularly throughout the display, which begins in mid-September and runs until mid-October.

If you are keen to stay overnight you can see the beautiful tulip beds illuminated with a night time light show, and have fun playing with the interactive flower display projecting onto The Conservatory Building.

Bendigo, just a two-hour drive north-west of Melbourne, is well known for punching above its weight in tourism driven events.

This spring, the town’s events come under the theme of ‘bloom’ – not only for the tulips, but the many other discoveries tourists can find flourishing around Bendigo.

Master your artistic talents at the Blooming Brunch in Rosalind Park on September 10. Paint the King Protea while enjoying a luxe boho picnic with friends.

See Bendigo light up by night at White Night on September 3. The family-friendly event showcases visual art, music and light projections and family fun.

Wine-lovers will enjoy the local showcase of the region with opportunities to sample, dine and enjoy live music.

Bendigo Uncorked Festival, is held between October 1 and 16. The program includes a host of wines produced at local vineyards along with a range of dinners, cellar door experiences, weekend touring and even a night in an historic the cinema. The festival’s headlining event, Bendigo Winegrowers Spring Fiesta is on October 15 and you can sample from over 20 delicious local wineries at the beautiful Gardens for the Future.

Spring and Sangiovese Launch Party at Munari Wines is where the winemakers will be launching their first vintage of sangiovese on September 10. Enjoy live music and yummy pizzas, and cosy up next to the fire pit.

Heathcote Wine and Food Festival is held on October 1 and 2. This is one weekend where you can taste wines from over 40 producers and sample a range of regional food and produce all in one central location.

Bring your furry friends to the Vegecarian Festival at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion – the biggest Buddhist pagoda in the western world. Held on October 1, the annual festival includes cooking demonstrations, animal blessings by monks, live music and kids activities.

The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion will also play host to park tours with guided walks through the Great Stupa’s Peace Park happening every Thursday. See the native and introduced plants and trees, including the sacred Bodhi trees and take home a free plant at the end of your tour.

The Bendigo Art Gallery is currently hosting the In Our Time exhibition, which explores developments in contemporary art practice during changing political times and cultures across China and Australia. Or for an exquisite showcase of craftmanship you will find the Treasures at Dai Gum San exhibition running until February 2023. Entry to both exhibitions is free.

For more information on these events and many more, take a look at Bendigo’s Bloom program.