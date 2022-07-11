Top five reasons workers want to change jobs

One in three Australian workers want to quit their jobs in the next six months, research from employment marketplace SEEK has found.

There are more job ads on SEEK than there have been in 25 years, yet applications per job ad remain low, making now the right time to pounce on a new position.

The top five reasons for finding a new job were revealed by SEEK research.

The perfect job storm

Current staff shortages across various industries combined with the end of COVID-19 restrictions has created a perfect opportunity for job seekers, said Kirsty Anne Ferguson, interview coach, founder of Interview Chix and SEEK ambassador.

“We have just exited a period of economic upheaval, many people reassess their priorities during such times, particularly around career and happiness, so when that downturn ends it is often time to restart, refresh or rethink the future,” she said.

“The pendulum has swung, for the moment, in the employees favour. That empowers job seekers to feel they can negotiate and discuss their priorities, ideas and the benefits that will ensure they feel happy in a new role.”

Why change?

Workers usually reassess their job conditions when they no longer feel a sense of value in the workplace, or their employer is no longer meeting their needs such as flexible working arrangements. This often leads to workers wanting to find this elsewhere, Ferguson said.

“A core human need is to feel heard, valued and recognised. In the work arena, these aspects can directly impact employee happiness,” she said.

SEEK research also tells us that 25 per cent of employees will look for a new role if they are not getting paid enough.

“An employee will feel undervalued if they are not remunerated appropriately. Just as 20 per cent of workers will seek new challenges if their contribution is not recognised.”

What is the best way to make a change?

Always be willing to do your research to find a job that aligns with what you’re looking for, Ferguson advised.

“Start by networking within your industry and with your colleagues,” she said. This could give you an insight into different types of roles, income benchmarks and company cultures.

“Not every opportunity is advertised and recommendations are sought.

Remember that employers like evidence of your ability and what you can achieve for them, so quantify your skills and achievements in conversations, your resume and, most importantly, the interview, as that will help do the heavy lifting for you.”

