The five best jewellery trends to elevate your work wardrobe

Whether you’re an office regular or juggling the WFH life, a touch of sparkle will transform every work outfit into a polished look that wows.

While jewellery’s usually the smallest item we wear, it delivers a big impact and plenty of bang for your buck.

A simple pair of gold hoops or pretty pearl earrings will level up your style for Zoom meetings big time. And have you feeling trendy and confident, so you’ll be ready to impress when it’s your turn to speak up.

Jewellery adds just the right dose of glam and personality into your work outfits and won’t make getting ready in the mornings a headache.

Adding your favourite bling will make you look new and fresh each time. You can keep a few staple pieces on rotation and style with trendy jewellery. And you’re all set.

Ready to level up your work wardrobe? The latest on-trend jewellery from Lovisa will have you looking chic every day of the work week. Here are the hottest trends to try:

Statement necklaces

Statement necklaces are a trend that is here to stay. Pairing them with more subdued monochrome clothing will let you pull off the bold look for work.

All you need? Take your pick between chunky chains, chokers and pendants. Let the necklace add the extra finishing touch that will transform boring office attire into a polished style triumph.

For a chic look, style your necklace over a turtleneck sweater. We’ve got our eyes on the gold twist chain necklace from Lovisa that would style perfectly with a blazer.

Trending oversized earrings

Statement earrings deliver the wow factor with little effort. Gold chunky hoops and huggies are the biggest trends right now.

Whether you prefer gold, rose gold or silver – hoops are classic and chic making them the perfect choice for the office.

They instantly make you look more put together. Get creative and add a pop of colour to your earrings. Try a huggie or teardrop earring with a green, pink or other colourful gemstone.

It’ll lift your mood in the office, and you’ll be dressed to impress. When you need a little extra confidence boost, try elegant cubic zirconia drop earrings that add just the right dose of sparkle.

The hottest rings

Gorgeous rings are understated and luxe, and you can add them to any outfit and be office ready without thinking twice.

The hottest trends in rings right now are curated stacks, silver rings and chunky gold rings. They’ll match almost any colour and look.

Make a statement with a chunky gold ring that tells the office you’re well put together and know your trends.

If you’re in the mood for an extra pop of bling, add semi-precious stones, sparkling cubic zirconias or bold colours to your rings.

You won’t be too dressed up for the office, as it’s just a tiny hit of glam. And as a bonus, you can go from work to drinks without an outfit change.

Fall in love with the idea of glamming up your fingers for work with the trendy rings from Lovisa.

Pretty in pearl

You can’t go wrong with adding a hint of pearls to any work outfit.

Timeless and classic they’re also one of the hottest items in jewellery right now, so there’s plenty to choose from. Pearl earrings, necklaces and bracelets — you can wear them all. And you’ll look super on-trend and elegant for work. Or style yours with gold and rock the trends.

Mix your metals

An understated bracelet is the perfect blend of luxury and sophistication, and pairs well with any staple pieces you wear for the office.

Find your favourites with Lovisa’s trendy bracelet selection. Try gold or silver. Or why not both? Mixing metals is on-trend and will instantly elevate your work look.

Try pairing a simple fitted long-sleeve top with a chunky gold bangle and exude sharp professionalism all day, every day.