How you can avoid hitting your annual dental limit now

Everyone knows that dental treatment can be complicated and costly, and this is often only highlighted when we exceed our annual limits on dental cover.

People tend to assume that they’re stuck with their health insurer and that switching is too complicated, but that’s simply not true.

You can find and switch to dental insurance cover that works for you and not against you. And trust us when we say that it’s a lot more pleasant than forking out on unnecessary costs on dental services every year.

Are you paying too much for dental cover?

If we lived in a perfect world, we could all have award-winning smiles without the need to pay heavy premiums, or even floss for that matter.

Unfortunately, dental care isn’t that simple. The best way we can look after our teeth at a reasonable price is to make sure dental is covered in our private health insurance cover.

We understand that finding the best policy for you isn’t always straightforward, especially when you’re going it alone.

There’s no one-size-fits-all policy and health insurance providers all have differing annual limits on the cosmetic, emergency and general dental treatments they cover.

This all makes it incredibly confusing to choose the best dental insurance policy to suit you or your family.

For example, with some providers, your annual limit might stay the same each year. This works well for people who don’t need major dental cover but can cause extra costs each year for those who do.

On the other hand, if you expect to have major dental treatments in the future, you would benefit from finding a provider that actually increases the annual limits the longer you stay with them. This is one of many varying options between providers that many Aussies aren’t aware of.

Our specialists are here to help you uncover alternative health insurance policies that are, in the long run, far more beneficial to both your dental health and your wallet.

By understanding exactly what it is you need from your dental cover, we’re able to help you save as much money as possible the next time you need dental treatment.

Over the last 5 years, we’ve saved our customers an average of $320* off their annual health insurance cost when they switched policies through us.

The process is simple. To start, you just need to click here and select your area within Australia and we will compare options from our panel of insurers# to find the ideal policy for your needs.

Is it time to switch your health fund for better dental?

They say a smile is the best thing a person can wear, so why wouldn’t you look at it investing in it more wisely?

Whether you need emergency wisdom teeth removal or major dental procedures like dental implants, you’ll thank yourself for using Health Insurance Comparison to find and switch to a better policy#.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.

References:*Based on 111,658 policies sold Jan 2017 – Nov 2021 #Health Insurance Comparison does not compare all policies from all health funds and some partner policies may not be available through Health Insurance Comparison, but we’ll always strive to get you the best value policy from our panel.