Haven’t switched health cover in the last five years? You could be paying hundreds more than you need to

If your loyalty to your health insurer isn’t being rewarded, why should you reward them with more of your hard-earned cash?

Health insurance premiums are set to rise in April at an average of 2.70 per cent*, with the impact on older Aussie wallets being on average an increase of $63 to $155^.

So if you feel you could do better, it’s time to be smart, not loyal, and start saving hundreds on your cover.

Over the last 5 years, we’ve saved our customers an average of $320** off their annual health insurance cost when they switched policies through us.

In short, we can help you beat the annual health insurance premium increase and move you to a fund you’ll like at a price you’ll love.

Why is my health cover going up?

Health cover premiums go up every year so that health insurers are able to afford the rising costs of providing affordable healthcare to Aussies.

And although some funds are deferring their rate rise until later in the year, most policies will still cost more in 2022. So, come April 1, many Aussies nationwide will see an increase in their health cover premium.

If you haven’t changed your cover in the last five years, your premiums on average have risen by 15.56 per cent. For older Aussie couples, that means that your premium on average has increased by $794^, while your cover stays the same.

Can I really save money by reviewing my cover?

Quite simply, yes.

Over the last 5 years, we’ve saved our customers an average of $320** off their annual health insurance cost when they switched policies through us.

Not only that, our Melbourne-based specialists are experts in making sure you’re saving cash and getting value for money: they’ll look for higher benefits on the services you do use and help you avoid paying for services that you won’t need.

Best of all, you shouldn’t need to wait to make a claim. If you switch to cheaper equivalent hospital cover, you won’t have to worry about being burdened with new waiting periods.

Health insurance still plays a vital role in Australia but that doesn’t mean you should have to stomach high prices. Compare with Health Insurance Comparison to find a better deal on your cover.

See how much you could save today.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions. We do not compare all products in the market. The availability of products compared may change from time to time. Not all products available from our partners are compared and not all products are available to all customers.

References:*Health.gov.au, List of historical premium price changes by insurer – 1997 to 2022, accessed 7th Jan, 2021.**Based on 111,658 policies sold Jan 2017 – Nov 2021.^2.70 per cent premium increase applied to the average premium of policies purchased through Health Insurance Comparison by singles and couples aged 65+ years in 2021