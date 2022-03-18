Why have my health cover premiums increased?

If you’ve got health insurance, you’re facing another premium rise in 2022, with an average increase of 2.70 per cent*. But how does this impact your budget?

Our internal data shows that this increase could impact you as an older Aussie by an average of $155^^, depending on your level of cover.

The good news is that in just minutes, you can cut the cost of your premiums and beat the health funds at their own game.

How much more am I paying on my health insurance?

That depends on when you last switched your cover.

If you haven’t switched in five years, the average increase in premiums over this time is 15.56 per cent*.

So, based on our data, somebody who took out a couples cover in 2018 could now be paying on average an extra $794^^^ for the same health policy name.

Not pleased with those numbers? We don’t blame you.

Taking the time to compare policies and switch to better value cover could save you hundreds, especially if it’s been some time since you last compared health insurance policies.

Yes. Over the last 5 years, we’ve saved our customers an average of $320^ on their annual health insurance cost when they switched policies through us.

Our specialists at Health Insurance Comparison know the industry inside and out and can help you find a better deal on your cover from our panel of trusted Aussie insurers.

We even take care of the paperwork for you. Make sure you’re saving on your health cover today and speak to our specialists now.

See how much you could save today.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions. We do not compare all products in the market. The availability of products compared may change from time to time. Not all products available from our partners are compared and not all products are available to all customers.

References: * List of historical premium price changes by insurer – 1997 to 2022, ^2.70 per cent premium increase applied to the average premium of policies purchased through Health Insurance Comparison by couples aged 65+ years in 2021.

^^^Five years of average premium increases applied to the average premium of policies purchased through Health Insurance Comparison by couples in 2018.