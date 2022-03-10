You could take the keys to a brand new Porsche Taycan Turbo

The Early Bird deadline in the Royal Melbourne Hospital Home Lottery is fast approaching!

As fast as the impressive Porsche Taycan Turbo that’s up for grabs and will have you turning heads if you win!

One lucky Early Bird will choose between taking the luxury vehicle or AUD 300,000 in gold!

Not only will you have a chance at the Early Bird prize, but you will also be entered into 18,000 other draws to win! That gives you a 1 in 15 chance of winning a prize!

The Grand Prize alone is worth over AUD 4.6 million! It includes a brand new Mazzei home in Hampton that comes fully furnished with AUD 200,000 gold for you to spend!

Your life could be changed in an instant winning the Grand Prize! Imagine living mortgage-free for the rest of your life!

To get a taste of what life could be like living in Hampton, you can visit the Grand Prize home at 111 Linacre Road on a Wednesday or weekends from 1-5pm.

Tickets in The Royal Melbourne Hospital Home Lottery fund patient care, equipment and vital research for everyone, every day.

Thank you for supporting one of Australia’s best hospitals.

Buy tickets in the Royal Melbourne Hospital Home Lottery today.