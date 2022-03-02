How to book a hearing aid test during COVID-19

There’s no denying that we’re experiencing different times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The good news is you can still safely book a hearing aid test, even though we’re under a range of restrictions.

Here, we answer some important questions about booking a hearing test.

Why might I need a hearing test?

If you’re an existing hearing aid user, you already know about getting regular check-ups in order to ensure your device works at its optimal level.

But what about if you’ve never had a test before or are concerned about hearing loss?

One of the most common signs that you may need a hearing test is if other people at home often complain about the TV being too loud.

You may also have difficulty understanding programs where the speaker is off-camera (e.g. nature documentaries) or struggle to understand accents.

While COVID-19 has made the outside world much quieter, another reason to book a hearing test is if you are having trouble hearing when there is lots of background noise, such as while having a conversation in a car or in a busy café.

If you are experiencing any of these issues or if you think your quality of hearing may be declining, a hearing test can lead to a markedly improved quality of life.

How can I book a hearing test?

In normal times, a face-to-face consultation followed by a hearing test – if necessary – is standard procedure. However, precautions must be made to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Hearing specialists like Bloom and ihear are taking the pandemic very seriously, which is why they are offering alternatives to in-person tests. Initial appointments are conducted over the phone, and if it’s necessary to come in for a face-to-face test, you can be assured the clinics are very safe spaces.

All of Hearing Aid Finder’s partners take your safety and security during COVID-19 seriously.

There are only ever a small number of people in the clinic at one time, there is plenty of time between appointments and all the equipment is wiped down and sterilised after use.

Are there remote consultations and fittings?

Yes. Whether you’re a new or existing client, you’ll be able to have phone consultations to discuss your needs and then it will be determined whether you need to come in for a face-to-face hearing test.

Bloom’s clinics, for example, also offer an online listening test to help individuals at the very early stages.

Wearing headphones, you will listen to a range of sounds and be asked to respond to them. While not as comprehensive as a hearing test in one of their clinics, the results will give you a good indication of whether or not you need to make an in-person appointment.

In terms of hearing aid fittings, while it’s always best to come into the clinic there are now a number of remote options.

Using hearing aid software and a remote link, users can have their hearing aids adjusted to the perfect fit with the help of a professional during a videoconference session.

Alternatively, for clients with limited mobility, poor internet or if they are unable to leave their home due to COVID-19, house visits can be arranged.

All these strategies will help you stay safe while still getting the hearing tests and fittings you need to maintain a happy, healthy lifestyle.

Getting value for money

Whether it’s staying safe due to COVID-19 or simply wanting to get the very best expertise for your hearing needs, Hearing Aid Finder has trained professionals ready to book the right appointment for you.

Our hearing partners also offer discounts for senior’s cards and from eligible health funds. So if you’re not a pensioner, you could save money by finding a quality health insurance provider through Health Insurance Comparison to fund your hearing aid test and any devices you may need.

Hearing Aid Finder is here to help you get the perfect hearing aid at a competitive price, and our partners take care of all the heavy lifting with fittings and maintenance. You’ll get a free hearing screening from a professional audiologist near you, and enjoy no-obligation trials on hearing aids so you can get the right device for you.

Ready to get the help you need for better hearing?

Schedule your free hearing aid test today.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.