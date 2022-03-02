Australian cotton weaves fashion, comfort and sustainability into cool summer style

Cotton is a natural textile and a fundamental fashion favourite in every woman’s wardrobe.

Cotton is a desert plant which loves hot dry weather it is especially suited to long hot Australian summers. Besides being inherently durable, cotton is also soft on the skin, breathable and comfortable.

This makes cotton highly versatile as a timeless wardrobe staple, season after season, and the reason that cotton is the world’s most popular natural fibre.

Home-grown Australian brands like Sussan are committed to wearable and sustainable pieces that women reach for every day while thinking about tomorrow.

Having launched their Australian cotton collection in August 2019, Sussan are proud to be working with Cotton Australia, representing Australian farmers producing responsibly made cotton.

This season, Sussan launched new profiles in their 100% Australian cotton collection of hard-working staples. Crafted using 100% Australian cotton renowned for its strength, quality and world-class sustainable production.

Sussan’s Australian cotton range includes T-shirts, tanks, pants, tops, dresses and sleepwear, designed with Australia’s climate in mind. Sussan’s cotton collection means you can look great and feel good all summer season.

Why Choose Australian Cotton

Quality: Australian Cotton is known as a consistently high quality fibre. Australia and Egypt produce the highest quality cotton in the world.

Eco-friendly: Responsibly made Australian Cotton produces cotton sustainably by using less water, less land and by running healthier farms.

Performance: Cotton is strong and durable but soft on the skin.

Natural comfort and versatile: Breathable and temperature regulating, cotton keeps you cool in summer and warm in winter.

Hypoallergenic: Cotton is naturally anti-bacterial, anti-static and hypoallergenic, ideal for sensitive skin.

More about Sussan’s 100% Australian Cotton

Sussan’s Cotton Collection is constructed using only the best quality 100% Australian Cotton, so you can enjoy all the benefits of Australian Cotton through summer.

Choose from Sussan’s timeless range of Australian Cotton Dresses as a summer wardrobe essential. Cool, comfortable and casual, this Australian Cotton range embodies feminine flair, breezy elegance, modern silhouettes and bold stripes.

Our top picks include Sussan’s Australian Cotton Shirred Dress and Australian Cotton Stripe Shirt Dress.

Other every-day wardrobe staples include Sussan’s Australian Cotton T-shirts and tanks. These core summer pieces will keep you cool and can be effortlessly layered under blouses and jackets. Choose your look from V-neck or roll cuff to elbow length check swing tees.

When it comes to quality sleep on balmy nights, nothing quite compares to natural Australian cotton. Sleepwear that is lightweight, cool and soft against your skin can make all the difference in sleeping sound through hot summer nights.

Sussan’s favourites include Australian Cotton super-soft and relaxed pyjama tops, V-neck cotton nighties, and cotton camis with adjustable straps.

Caring for Cotton: Easy Tips

Sustainability means looking after our clothes and wearing them from season to season. Caring for your garments can ensure your favourite wardrobe pieces continue to look like new, year after year.

The good news is that cotton is easy to care for. Here are some simple ways to care for loved Australian Cotton items.

Wash with care. Wash in cold water – which is also better for the environment.

Line dry in fresh air. Avoid energy-hungry tumble drying. Besides carbon dioxide emissions, tumble drying will shrink cotton.

Iron if necessary, while the item is slightly damp to easily remove creases.

Store cotton items in a cool, dark, clean place. Ideally avoid direct sunlight as colours will fade. If possible, ensure some air circulation to avoid dampness.

From its easy care and durability, to the soft, wearable, and breathable natural fibre, there’s so much to feel good about when it comes to choosing Australian Cotton.

Combining quality, style and sustainability, Sussan’s fashion-forward Australian cotton collection is crafting a way to do better while creating clothes Australian women love.

To shop the complete Sussan Australian cotton collection, visit Sussan online or in-store.