Protect your health with hospital and extra cover from $3.22* a day

By having both hospital and extras cover in your back pocket, you can make sure you’re getting value for money whether you’re headed to the hospital or the dentist.

Be cost-conscious

There’s some seriously good value policies on the market, even for just a few dollars more. Our specialists help you dig into the detail to make sure you’re getting the most out of a policy:

By having appropriate hospital cover, this means that some or all of your expenses are covered in hospital. This depends on your cover and whether or not your health insurer has an agreement with your chosen hospital and doctor.

Some extras policies give you 100% back on a dental checkup each year. Look out for how much you’ll get back on major dental if you’re worried about needing a crown or root canal.

Get money back on dental, glasses, physio and more.

Most Basic hospital cover policies help you avoid the Lifetime Health Cover loading fee if you take it out before you’re 31. You can always upgrade later.

Even people in their mid-30s and older can find good value policies when taking out cover for the first time. Using Compare Club’s specialists is one way to find the lowest possible price from our panel of insurers.

Health insurance without the hassle

There’s over 35 health insurers in Australia, all with a range of policies. So we get it can be a bit of a chore to find the right cover. With our panel of leading insurers, Compare Club can help.

It’s easy to compare policies and insurers side by side then pick the policy that works best for you.

Our team takes care of all the paperwork, saving you time as well as money.

Last year we saved Australians an average of $312 when they switched through us**.

Even if you don’t currently hold health cover, we’re confident you’ll find a policy – and price – you’ll like.

Our specialists take care of the paperwork, so you can benefit from your policy straight away.

Get combined cover for less than the cost of a flat white by comparing with Compare Club today.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.

References: *Premium based on Basic Hospital + Low Extras from Bupa for a single individual in NSW. Monthly cost of policy is $96.54. Prices here are indicative only. The premium for your state may be cheaper or more expensive, depending on where you live **Based on 25,311 policies in 2020.