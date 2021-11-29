Summer’s a breeze with cool Grae linen that won’t break the bank

Even if you can’t make that luxurious escape to a distant tropical island this year, you can still dress like you’re there because nothing whispers blue-sky summer days and balmy summer nights quite like cool, crisp linen.

Generations of Australian women have relied on Suzanne Grae for finding their go-to style destination with seasonal fashion and core wardrobe staples that don’t break the bank.

From classic easy-wear essentials to the latest bestsellers, Grae Linen flatters and fits with cool, fresh style.

Made from 100% linen and linen blends, the Grae Linen collection features natural fibres and textures with breathability – the perfect choice for Australian summers.

Available in a range of flattering fits and styles, Grae Linen embodies fashion, value and functionality in a wide range of sizes to suit every-body.

Priced to be kind to your budget as well as your body, you’ll look fabulous and feel amazing for less this summer with Grae.

Discover bold prints and neutral tones, perfect for layering your Grae Linen pieces with must-haves from the popular Grae Basics range to complete an effortless summer look.

From brunch to beach to balmy sunsets, lightweight linen makes summer fashion a breeze.

Here’s a sneak-peak of some of this season’s new-look Grae Linen pieces soon available you’ll need to have and love to live in.

Available in sizes 8-24 including size 6 from December, every woman can speak her mind in bold and colourful prints or lend an ear to soft tones and classic colours, because the Grae Linen range is designed to love you too.

Summer-loving Grae linen pieces

The Linen Collared Shirt is a summer must-have and offers exceptional goes-with-everything wearability. Available in four fresh colours, this shirt is ideal for work, days at the beach or lounging around. Made with 100% linen, this cool summer shirt features 3/4 sleeves with a tab to keep them rolled up (or not), so you can style in many ways.

Feel confident and be your best you in this classic Linen Blend Blazer, a summer staple from Grae Linen. Available in basic Black and soft-toned Neutral, this blazer features 3/4 sleeves, 2 button closure and front pockets (yes, pockets!). Mix things up to reflect how you feel – marry it to a linen dress or dress it down with linen shorts. Look and feel distinctly you no matter the time, the day or the occasion.

The Linen Jogger is the ‘wear anywhere pant’. Inspired by every day liveability and perfect for every-body, you’ll want a pair in every colour – and there are five to choose from! With pockets (yes, because we love pockets), pull-on elastic waist and draw-cord, these ankle length linen blend pants will be your go-to bottoms this summer.

Every summer wardrobe’s essential – the totally cool Linen Tee. Made from 100% linen, this Tee is breathable and casual with extended cuff sleeves, flattering scoop neck and roomy side splits. Available in timeless Navy, Stone and White, Grae Linen’s Tee can easily become an all-day, every-day event.

Stay cool and fresh in these 100% linen, button-through, loose fit shirts, perfectly partnered with dress shorts or relaxed-fit linen pants. Available in go-to Black or delicious Mango for a splash of colour with monochrome bottoms. The cuffed drop sleeve and side splits add distinctive style. The ideal top for lightweight layering, throw it over your basic Grae tee or simply button-up and step out with nailed-it poise in your stride.

Carefree but not careless, these 100% linen tops speak of casual confidence with fresh and breezy assurance. Delivering a blouse fit with scoop necks, side splits and extended cuff sleeves, you can semi-tuck or wear them out with pants, skirts or shorts. Available in crisp White, statement Navy and natural Stone, they’ll be value wardrobe pieces for fun summer days.

Bursting with summer vibes, lush Mango is the ideal colour for this pretty summer dress in 100% linen. Match with denim blues, sparkling whites, accommodating neutrals or bold blacks. Finishing with a straight hem just on the knee, this sleeveless little number falls gracefully from the shoulder featuring flattering half placket, gathered neck detail.

Texture and pattern add lively touches to the classic style of the Linen Blend Print Top. Crafted from easy-wear viscose/linen, they feature extended sleeves, round necks, straight hems and side splits coming together in a casually elegant feature top. Go troppo with leafy Mango or lift the mood with textured black and white tonal elements.

Available in two bold prints, this Linen Blend Peasant Top is fun, feminine and fabulous. Wear it on or off the shoulder with its elasticated scoop neck. And its elbow ruffle sleeves and straight hem means you can go from casual to dressy quicker than you can say sunset.

Effortless Summer Style

Made from 100% natural and sustainable fibres produced from the flax plant sourced in France, every piece in the beautiful Grae Linen range is easy-wear and easy-care fashion to love and live in every day.

Inspired design for all women, Grae styles are easy to wear and easy to care for. They offer exceptional value in a wide range of prints, colours and sizes spanning 8-24 with size 6 making its debut this December.

With over 150 retail stores across Australia and also available online, you can look great and feel good this summer with easy-to-style on-trend pieces from the Grae linen range.

