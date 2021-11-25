Elvis fans rejoice: Graceland comes to Bendigo

Now that life is a little less lockdown, a little more action, art fans are rejoicing. Galleries across Australia are opening their doors and the Bendigo Art Gallery has a treat in store for Elvis fans.

Elvis: Direct from Graceland, will open on 19 March, 2022 with a plethora of memorabilia from iconic jumpsuits to his 1960 red convertible 1960 that featured in Blue Hawaii.

The exhibition is set to be a coup for the town of Bendigo, which is a two-hour drive north-west of Melbourne.

Given it’s much closer than Memphis, Tennessee – the home of Graceland – it will be well worth the drive for Elvis fans.

A wide-range of Elvis-owned items including his wedding tuxedo and Priscilla’s wedding dress will be among the 300 artefacts to go on display. These also include his military uniforms, his 1976 red bicentennial custom Harley Davidson and an array of his famous jumpsuits.

Visitors can expect a glimpse into Elvis’ early life thanks to personal such as his first job application and the first grade crayon box he took to school.

All of the paraphernalia will come direct from Graceland and give gallery visitors a more intimate insight into the larger-than-life persona and style of ‘The King of Rock and Roll’.

“We are so excited to be able to bring this iconic collection to Australia at a time when international travel has been limited,” said Jessica Bridgfoot, Bendigo Art Gallery Director.

“This is the latest in the international series of exhibitions presented by Bendigo Art Gallery that pay homage to the great style icons of our recent history, including Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly, Balenciaga and Mary Quant.

“What they each have in common is a focus on fashion and design, and this exhibition highlights Elvis’ trailblazing sense of style, the close working relationships he forged with designers such as Lansky Brothers and Bill Belew and his impact on 20th century visual culture.”

The exhibition covers key periods in Elvis’ life from his upbringing in Tupelo, Mississippi, his army service, his Hollywood career and the glamourous Vegas years. Elvis fans will also enjoy learning more of his love of books, motorcycles, horses and karate.

Elvis: Direct from Graceland will open on March 19 and close on July 17, 2022. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $25 concession, $15 for children under 16, free for kids under five.

Vouchers can also be purchased and those looking to explore Bendigo can check out the fun Elvis-themed accomodation packages.