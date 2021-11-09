How to book a hearing test when experiencing hearing loss

As we get older, our hearing tends to suffer – but you don’t need to suffer in silence.

If you notice any of the signs of hearing loss below, then it could be worth your time to book a hearing test.

Not only could it be the first step to a better quality of life, but if you’re a pensioner then your hearing test will be free.

Four signs of hearing loss

There are a number of tell-tale signs that you could be experiencing hearing loss:

The TV needs to be up quite loud for you to understand what’s going on.

It’s a lot harder to have a conversation with people these days than in your younger years – and you often ask them to repeat themselves more slowly or louder.

Background noise, such as at big family gatherings or with cars passing, makes it very difficult to hear what people are saying – even if they are standing right next to you.

The sound of people speaking is often muffled or indiscernible, especially with certain accents.

Hearing loss is more common in people over the age of 60

The older you are, the more likely you are to experience the signs of hearing loss. And when left undiagnosed, it can advance rapidly. That’s why it’s so important to book a hearing test.

Thankfully, you can make a free booking at a local clinic.

Further discounts and subsidies are available for some concession card holders, such as Pensioner Concession Card holders, Department of Veteran Affairs White and Gold Card holders and members of the Australian Defence Force.

Book a hearing test safely despite COVID-19

With COVID-19 still prevalent around Australia, it’s important to take precautions when leaving your home.

Hearing specialists understand this and have made changes to how they do hearing tests. First, you’ll speak to a specialist over the phone before being asked to come into the clinic.

There are also remote options available, such as online hearing tests and videoconferencing calls with a specialist.

If you don’t have good mobility or you have low-quality internet, then they may even arrange a house visit for you.

Discreet hearing aids make life easier

Hearing loss should never be embarrassing, and with advances in technology modern hearing aids are small, discrete and easy to adjust.

Hearing loss should never be embarrassing, and with advances in technology modern hearing aids are small, discrete and easy to adjust.

You can schedule an appointment today and get back to living your best life thanks to a free hearing test.