Five industries set to boom – and the skills you need to succeed

Traditional industries are being disrupted and replaced with slicker, faster models that are changing the way we work now and into the future.

Jobseekers with an eye on these emerging industries are tuned into skills they need to hone for the new opportunities that lie ahead of them.

But the most in-demand industries of tomorrow may not be what you would expect.

While technology plays a big role in the employment landscape, human-centric industries are also coming to the fore.

Here, we look at the industries set to boom in the next five to 10 years.

1. Health and wellness

The wellness industry has flourished in recent years and futurist Morris Miselowski predicts it will keep growing into the future.

“Over the last five to six years we’ve seen an increase in diet controls, an increase in exercise and awareness of mental health; all of those kinds of things which are wellness oriented,” he said.

“We’re also changing the way we apply medicine and wellness, and the way we distribute it out. It used to be centralised, so we went to a hospital or a doctor.

“But over the last 18 months we have telemedicine and we’re seeing nurses come to people’s homes, we’re seeing aging at home – all sorts of things are happening that haven’t happened before, which means the range of job possibilities are exponential.”

With the growing integration of technology and healthcare, professionals in this field need a range of interpersonal skills, such as communication and teamwork, along with the ability to use digital technologies effectively.

2. Technology

While the past 30 years have seen the invention of new technologies, the next chapter will revolve around the increasing use of technology in the home and in our daily lives.

Autonomous technology will increasingly strive to make life easier. These include algorithm-driven devices such as robots, drones, smart home devices and autonomous software.

Technology skills can go in many different directions, from artificial intelligence to data science and analytics, but the World Economic Forum Future of Jobs report says critical thinking and problem-solving are still the most in-demand skills in any industry over next five years.

3. Food and food production

Establishing sustainable methods to grow enough food to feed the world’s rapidly increasing population is a top priority.

“We need to find more food and we need to do it with less land, less water and less pollution,” Miselowski said.

“We have this whole new realm of lab-grown, 3D-printed food – it’s not a fad, it’s just starting to kick in. Food in many ways will be part of a future landscape and a growing one with lots of jobs, major employers, major possibilities.”

In Deloitte’s Future of Work: The State of the Food Industry report, food executives point to a pressing need for staff with automation skills to replace manual labour that many people don’t want to do anymore.

4. Construction

With Australia’s population expected to reach between 28.3 and 29.3 million people by 2027, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the nation is reliant on the construction industry to keep pace.

Efficient production methods, including 3D printing, are predicted to save time, money and be much better for the environment.

These innovations highlight a need for construction workers with digital skills and more awareness around environmental, social, and corporate governance.

5. Education

Thanks to the internet, education is now more accessible than ever before. This accessibility is only set to improve as people in remote locations take advantage of the educational opportunities.

So teachers will need to adapt quickly to emerging technologies and teaching strategies.

“We will have distributed education that will be available to everybody, anywhere and it will be ongoing for life, and there are lots of new landscapes in that space,” Miselowski said.

The future promises exciting new possibilities for jobseekers across various industries where technology meets uniquely human skills.

You’ve got more skills than you know. Visit SEEK Career Advice to discover your hidden talents today and put your skills to work.

Sources: Skills for health processionals, World Economic Forum Future of Jobs report, Deloitte’s Future of Work: The State of the Food Industry report