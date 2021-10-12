Get added value from your extras, with physio starting from $3.90 a week

Regular visits to the physio can be a lifeline for Aussies both young and old, but it’s not covered by Medicare.

This means that the cost can be as painful as your inflamed joints.

Luckily, there’s affordable extras cover that starts from just $3.90 a week** that can give you the relief you need with physio, acupuncture, remedial massage and more.

By making sure you’re on a policy that has everything you need, including access to chiropractic, dental and optical, you can make sure you’re not overspending on cover you won’t get any use from.

If you’re a bit stuck, our specialists can help you out.

Our specialists can find a policy that’s right for you for free, with no hidden markups and we’ll even handle the paperwork for you.

Switching to a policy that’s better suited to your body’s needs could save you hundreds as you’re no longer paying a premium for services you just don’t use.

Smart Aussies shop around and compare different health cover policies, but we know how time consuming this is.

And if getting rebates from your physio appointments are top of your list, our experts know where you can get extras cover from just $3.90 a week**.

Find a health insurance policy that works for you

Aussies who used Health Insurance Comparison to compare and switch health insurance policies saved, on average, $312* in 2020.

When you find a policy that fits your needs and you see how much money you’ll be saving, our team will take care of the paperwork, so you can get your new policy stress free.

What are you waiting for? Find compare physio cover with Health Insurance Comparison, and save time and money.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.

Source: *based on 25,311 policies in 2020 **Quote price based on Low Extras from HCF, accessed September 2021.