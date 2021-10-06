Higher premiums despite less payouts in 2020? Time to have a word with health funds

Health insurers are finally feeling the heat and it’s about time.

With Australians heavily locked down for much of 2020, health insurance extras claims decreased by 6.4%* and big chunks of savings were left looming in the hands of health funds.

It was much harder to see a dentist, let alone use your health insurance for anything major like elective surgery, so why are customers still being asked to pay high premiums now?

This is today’s heavy question being posed to Australian health insurers by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)*.

So if yours is not willing to pass on cost savings, it may be time to look somewhere else for a more fair dinkum deal.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is currently all over health insurance providers.

They’re being explicit in their expectations that they want to see Australians benefit from the $500m** that insurers didn’t pay in healthcare benefits across 2019-20.

However, most insurers are still not coming to the party, still opting to raise their premiums in October 2020 and again in April 2021.

With waiting times for elective surgery being pushed back 18 months or more***, Aussies are still being asked to pay high prices despite not knowing when they’ll be able to use their coverage.

Unfortunately, ditching your health insurance isn’t an option either as being in the public health system could cause an even longer delay if you need surgery in hospital.

It seems that the best option for people paying too much is to look for better deals with health insurers that won’t poke holes in their pockets.

The good news is that there are often cheaper health insurance providers available.

These providers offer cheaper, but similar, cover often without the need to serve any new waiting periods.

It’s not as much of a hassle as it might seem.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.

References: *Private Health Insurance Report To The Australian Senate, **Health Funds Pay Out $500m less,***Elective Surgery Backlog Unlikely To Be Resolved AnyTime Soon, ****Based on 25,311 policies in 2020.