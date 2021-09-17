Get subsidies with the Hearing Services Program (HSP) Australia

Did you know that the quality hearing aid you’ve been searching for could be cheaper than you think?

What subsidies am I eligible for?

The HSP helps older Australians reduce the overall cost of hearing devices through a few different subsidy types.

Vouchers

You may be eligible for the voucher component of the program if you meet certain criteria. These include:

Holding a Pensioner Concession Card,

Holding a Veterans’ Affair Card

Being a member of the Australian Defence Force,

Being referred by the Disability Employment Services Program

Being a dependent of a Veterans’ Affair or Pensioner Concession card holder.

Community Services Obligations

You may be eligible for a hearing aid subsidy through the Community Services Obligations (CSO) component.

You’ll need to be an Australian citizen or permanent resident. You’ll also need to be in one of the voucher eligibility criteria groups and have complex hearing or communications needs, or live in a remote area.

There are additional criteria for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, and those aged under 26.

Subsidised devices

The list of hearing devices that can be subsidised under the HSP include:

High-powered behind-the-ear (BTE) devices.

BTE devices.

Open-ear devices.

In-the-ear (ITE) devices.

In-the-canal (ITC) devices.

You can check your eligibility for the subsidies here.

Once you’ve done this, it’s time to book an audiologist appointment.

This article is opinion only and should not be taken as medical or financial advice. Check with a financial professional before making any decisions.